Taking a deep dive into what the Ducks are getting in their latest commit.

The Ducks just added a major playmaker to their 2023 recruiting class on Monday evening.

Wide receiver Jurrion Dickey announced his commitment to Oregon, choosing the Ducks over fellow finalists Washington, USC, UCLA and Penn State. His commitment moves Oregon from the No. 45 class to the No. 35 class nationally, according to 247. The Ducks pass schools like Ole Miss and Stanford in the process and now have the No. 4 class in the Pac-12 behind Arizona, Colorado and USC.

What does his commitment mean for Oregon?

California pipeline keeps flowing

Oregon WR Coach Junior Adams © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon isn't located in a state that consistently produces national-level recruits. With that being the case, you have to search for your talent in other states, and California has served as a foundation for nearly all of the Ducks' recent classes.

A number of current Ducks hail from the Golden State, including wide receiver Troy Franklin, running back Byron Cardwell and quarterback Jay Butterfield. Adding Dickey to the fold is a no-brainer, and the state is also home to numerous elite targets in this class. This commitment probably feels a bit sweeter for Junior Adams, seeing that he's also a Bay Area native, hailing from Fremont.

Getting the ball rolling on offense in 2023

Oregon WR Seven McGee Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Seeing that Dan Lanning is a defensive coach, it may not be a surprise that Dickey is the first offensive player to commit to Oregon this cycle. Adding a player of his caliber will hopefully pair nicely with the excitement that was generated on the field from the explosive offense we saw in the spring game.

In an ideal world, Oregon would already have its quarterback in the fold, but top target Jaden Rashada, who recently landed a "dream offer" from Texas A&M following visits to Ole Miss and LSU, has made it clear he's willing to take his time to find the right fit.

Having Dickey in the fold should help attract other elite players on offense. Probably not to the same extent as having a quarterback, but it's a positive at the end of the day.

Oregon also has its eye on wide receivers Rashid Williams, Johntay Cook II and Malachi Riley on the recruiting trail. The Ducks are still fairly young at wide receiver aside from Chase Cota and Isaah Crocker, but you can never have enough talent at the skill positions in an offense that desperately needs to make some noise through the air and in seasons to come.

Ducks add an elite athlete

Oregon WR Troy Franklin Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Physically, Dickey has all the tools to be a big-time college wide receiver. At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, he possesses a very strong frame that is ready to play college football right now.

As for his skill, he's a big-play threat every time he touches the ball, evidenced by his overall production from a variety of spots.

Just flip on his tape and it's obvious that yards after the catch are his bread and butter (78 catches, 1,304 yards and 19 TD). However, he's a player that you could also get involved with sweep plays or reverses, and he's made an additional impact as both a defensive back and a return specialist.

Dickey is an explosive player, whose three-sport athleticism (football, basketball and track) translates well to the next level.

To me he looks a bit raw from a technical standpoint. You can see this because a lot of his highlights come from simply being a better athlete than the defender he lines up against. College level should help him in this regard.

What he may lack in technique, he makes up for in his playmaking.

Dickey plays with a lot of physicality and as such, he's more than capable of sticking his nose in a block, as you can see by him putting defenders in the dirt with ease.

