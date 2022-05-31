Where Oregon's 2023 Recruiting Class Ranks After Landing Safety Kodi DeCambra
Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have continued to out-do themselves this May. The new staff added four new four-star recruits to the 2023 class this month, capping it off with Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) safety Kodi DeCambra on Monday.
Heading into the summer, the Ducks continue to close in on the nation's best and gain ground on Lincoln Riley and USC in the Pac-12 rankings. Here's an updated look at Oregon's 2023 commits, and how Oregon's class compares to the best in the country.
Oregon CB Commit Cole Martin
Cole Martin is the latest elite Arizona recruit to join the Ducks.
-5'10", 175 pounds
-Basha High School (Chandler, AZ)
-247Sports Composite Rating: Four-star (0.9563)
-247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 91 nationally, No. 9 CB, No. 2 prospect in AZ
-Committed: 1/1/2022
Oregon WR Commit Jurrion Dickey
Jurrion Dickey is one of the top prospects in California and took home WR MVP Honors at the ESPN Elite Underclassmen camp in May.
-6'2", 210 pounds
-Valley Christian High School (San Jose, CA)
-247Sports Composite Rating: Four-star (0.9425)
-247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 128 nationally, No. 21 WR, No. 9 prospect in CA
-Committed: 5/2/2022
Oregon WR Commit Ashton Cozart
Ashton Cozart flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Oregon in a return to his native Northwest.
-Marcus High School (Flower Mound, TX)
-6'3.5", 181 pounds
-247Sports Composite Rating: Four-star (0.9305)
-247 Sports Composite Ranking: No. 164 nationally, No. 23 WR, No. 32 prospect in TX
-Committed: 5/23/22
Oregon S Commit Kodi DeCambra
Kodi DeCambra's commitment keeps the pipeline to Nevada flowing in 2023.
-Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, NV)
-6'0", 175 pounds
-247Sports Composite rating: Four-star (0.9062)
-247Sports Composite ranking: No. 255 nationally, No. 24 S, No. 3 prospect in NV
Committed: 5/30/22
Oregon RB Commit Dante Dowdell
Dante Dowdell is the face of the new Oregon staff's recruiting efforts in the Southeast coming out of Picayune, Mississippi.
-Picayune Memorial High School (Picayune, MS)
-6'2, 210 pounds
-247Sports Composite rating: Four-Star (0.8991)
-247Sports Composite ranking: No. 302 nationally, No. 20 RB, No. 4 in MS
-Committed: 5/13/22
Oregon DL Commit Tevita Pome'e
Tevita Pome'e gives Oregon another big body in the trenches at 315 pounds.
-6'3", 315 pounds
-Layton Christian Academy (Layton, UT)
-247Sports Composite Rating: Three-star (0.8688)
-247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 588 nationally, No. 73 DL, No. 7 in UT
-Committed: 4/8/2022
With six commits in the fold for 2023, here is how Oregon stacks up against the rest of college football according to the major recruiting services as of May 30, 2022.
247
Before
106.35 total points
National ranking: No. 25
Pac-12 ranking: No. 3
After
124.23 total points
National Ranking: No. 15
Pac-12 Ranking: No. 3
No. 1 class nationally: Notre Dame (242.62 total points)
Change since DeCambra's commitment: Oregon climbs 10 spots (+17.88 points)
Rivals
Before
554 total points
National ranking: No. 26
Pac-12 ranking: No. 3
After
644 total points
National Ranking: No. 16
Pac-12 Ranking: No. 3
No. 1 class nationally: Notre Dame (1802 total points)
Change since DeCambra's commitment: Oregon jumps six spots (+90 points)
On3
Before
90.678 class ranking
National ranking: No. 12
Pac-12 ranking: No.2
After
90.690 class score
National Ranking: No. 12
Pac-12 Ranking: No. 2
No. 1 class nationally: Notre Dame (93.810 class score)
Change since DeCambra's commitment: No change in ranking (+0.012 class points)
