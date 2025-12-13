Revisiting Marcus Mariota's Emotional Heisman Trophy Speech

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota had a legendary career with the Oregon Ducks, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2014 before becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. With the 2025 Heisman Trophy being awarded on Saturday, revisit Mariota's emotional acceptance speech after winning the prestigious award.

Before saying a single word, Mariota was already holding back tears. His speech was full of gratitude, thanking everyone his teammates, coaches, Phil and Penny Knight, family, friends, and more.

"This award belongs to my teammates. The amount of hard work and sacrifice that each of them has made has not gone unnoticed. Thank you to the offensive line and their ability to fight through adversity. Thank you to the skill guys, who constantly make my job a lot easier. Thank you to the defense, for making our team complete and bailing the offense out of bad situations. And to all my teammates: I love every single one of you, and I’m truly grateful for all the experiences. I hope each of you will take pride and understand that this is your trophy," said Mariota.

Dec 13, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota poses with the Heisman Trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mariota's full speech can be found below.

Although he hasn't played for Oregon in over a decade, Mariota is still quite involved with the Ducks program. The former star quarterback has been a guest coach for an Oregon spring game, and most recently, Mariota was the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay before the Ducks hosted USC.

During the November game, the Ducks honored Mariota and his center Hroniss Grassu with inductions into Oregon's Sports Hall of Fame.

Mariota's Historic Heisman Trophy Win

Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota throws during the second quarter of the Oregon game against Colorado at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, November 22, 2014. | Andy Nelson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Ducks fans may know, Mariota's Heisman Trophy is on display at the University of Oregon, and the base on which the trophy is mounted is engraved with the names of Mariota's teammates, coaches, and others who helped him along his journey.

The display is also full of symbolism to Hawaii with Mariota making history as the first Polynesian and first Hawaii-born player to ever win the Heisman. The base is made up of eight layers, representing the Hawaiian Islands, and the trophy is surrounded by physical depictions of the eight islands as well.

"To 'Hawaii nei,' thank you for teaching me humility and respect, two aspects of my life that I will never change. To the Polynesian community, I hope and pray that this is only the beginning. Young Poly athletes everywhere, you should take this as motivation, and dream big and strive for greatness," Mariota said.

Marcus Mariota's Full Heisman Trophy Speech

Thank you. I am humbled to be standing here today and honored by this award. Thank you, Heisman Trust, for making this night possible. Everything you do has made so many dreams come true. Amari (Cooper) Melvin (Gordon), it’s been a pleasure meeting you both, and I wish you continued success.

Coach (Mark) Helfrich, Coach (Scott) Frost, and Coach (Chip) Kelly, thank you for the opportunity. You took a chance on me, and I am truly grateful. And to the rest of the coaches and teachers throughout my life, thank you for the countless life lessons that have shaped me into who I am today.

Thank you to the University of Oregon for the education and support. Thank you to the community of Eugene, for the hospitality and allowing me to meet wonderful people like Phil Knight. Phil and Penny, thank you for your contributions to the university. And to Duck fans everywhere: Thank you.

To the men of Kalaepohaku and the St. Louis (High School) brotherhood, thank you for teaching me to always be mindful and faithful. A special thanks goes to my boys who believed in me. Thank you.

To 'Hawaii nei,' thank you for teaching me humility and respect, two aspects of my life that I will never change.

Marcus Mariota and his daughter wander the set as Duck fans flock to the set of ESPN’s College GameDay on the campus of the University of Oregon on Nov. 22, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To the Polynesian community, I hope and pray that this is only the beginning. Young Poly athletes everywhere, you should take this as motivation, and dream big and strive for greatness.

Finally, Mom, Dad, Matt, and the rest of my family, thank you. Thank you for sacrificing and providing me and Matt every opportunity we could have. Words can’t express how much you guys mean to me. I’m truly grateful to have you guys in my life.

Mom and Dad, thank you for your love and for sharing that with me and Matt. We are truly grateful.

'Fa’afetai tele lava.' God bless, and go Ducks.

