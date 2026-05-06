How to Watch Oregon Softball in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

Oregon Ducks softball finished the 2026 regular season with their 16th consecutive Big Ten series win and secured the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

The Ducks are set to start their Big Ten Tournament journey on Thursday, with their opponent to be determined.

How to Watch Oregon Softball's Big Ten Tournament Opener

Oregon’s Elon Butler celebrates scoring the winning run against Penn State in the seventh inning at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene March 15, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Purdue Boilermakers. The No. 2 Ducks’ first game of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. PT. The Big Ten Tournament will take place at College Park, Maryland, and is available to watch on the Big Ten Network or listen on KWVA Radio.

Oregon's History Against Purdue

Oregon softball players meet with Coach Melyssa Lombardi before their game against Iowa at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 5, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks and the Boilermakers played a series in West Lafayette, Indiana, earlier this season. Oregon won that series two games to one.

Purdue is the lower seed in the first-round matchup against the Badgers, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT. The Boilermakers are listed as the conference No. 10 seed, while the Badgers are the No. 7 seed.

If Purdue wins as the underdog, it’ll play Oregon less than 24 hours later. The Ducks also have the all-time series advantage, with an overall history of 5-1. This season’s series is the only time the two sides have met as members of the Big Ten, and the other three meetings occurred at neutral sites. Oregon has outscored Purdue by a total of 31-11 across all meetings.

Oregon's History Against Wisconsin

Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi meets with players as the Oregon Ducks host the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 24, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 7 Badgers enter the first-round matchup as the higher seed, but they’ve been unlucky against the Ducks over the years.

Oregon is an undefeated 9-0 vs. Wisconsin all-time. The two teams have yet to meet since the Ducks joined the Big Ten. Five of the nine meetings have happened in Eugene, and the last time they played was in 2023 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The Ducks’ Path to Postseason Success

Oregon’s Amari Harper, center, celebrates her home run against Washington with teammates at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 18, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi’s program is on track to host an NCAA Regional – and potentially another NCAA Super Regional – for the second year in a row. The Ducks are currently top-10 in the rankings and have experienced success in both the Big Ten and nationally.

Thursday’s game is the start of what Oregon fans hope will be another impressive postseason run. The Ducks ended up in the Women’s College World Series last season.

In the offseason, they added talent to the roster with the goal of ensuring they return to the WCWS. Star transfer Elon Butler seized three school single-season records in her lone year at Oregon, while Texas A&M transfer Amari Harper already booked her next steps with an invite to the professional Athletes Unlimited Softball League.

Oregon utility player Elon Butler celebrates after hitting a grand slam as the Oregon Ducks host the Stetson Hatters on Feb. 27, 2026, as part of the Oregon Classic at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Oregon wins on Thursday, it’ll book a spot in the semifinals on Friday. If the Ducks win two straight games, they’ll play on Saturday to try to win the Big Ten Championship.

Oregon has the ninth-most difficult schedule nationally, but a 40-11 overall record and a 20-4 conference record. The Ducks’ bats have gotten hot at the right time, and they’ve improved their batting average each month this season. All that’s to say, if Oregon wins a couple of games or the conference title, a Regional will more than likely be hosted at Jane Sanders Stadium.

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