Oregon Ducks Alive In Women's College World Series: Beat Ole Miss, Face Texas Or Oklahoma Next
The Oregon Ducks beat Ole Mis, 6-5, in extra innings at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. The Ducks and pitcher Lyndsey Grein showed grit and will now face either Texas or Oklahoma in an elimination game on Sunday at 4 p.m PT on ESPN2.
After losing on a walk-off home run the day before, the Ducks dug deep to win their own thriller. In a game that went more than four hours, Oregon senior outfielder Kedre Luschar had an at bat of a lifetime, culminating in a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning that sealed the victory for the Ducks and sent Ole Miss home.
The game was also highlighted by a career night from Grein, who threw a career-high 9 1/3 innings, 94 strikes out of 144 pitches.
“I knew my teammates had my back regardless,” Grein said. “I knew before we got here we were going to pull it off. We didn’t know what it would look like, but the Ducks were going to leave with a win today.
“I told my teammates as long as there’s innings and we have outs to spare, I will stay here until 8:30 the next — or today, and however long it was going to take for us to win. But today wasn’t the day that Version 7 ends their season."
"Version 7" is in reference to Oregon's 7th season under head coach Melyssa Lombardi.
The win is Oregon's 54th of the season, marking the second-most wins in program history, tied with the 1989 and 2017 teams and two fewer than the 2014 team.
The Ducks are keeping their national championship hopes alive, back in the WCWS for the first time since 2018, and seventh appearance of all-time.
Friday's crowd of 12,400 was the largest ever to watch a Oregon softball game.
"Just an unbelievable battle by our team," Lombardi said after the emotional victory. "So proud of their fight.., We felt like we were at home, our fans, our families, were so loud. We felt like we were playing at The Jane (in Eugene) tonight. To have three walk-offs and be able to do it three times in front of our fans is awesome."
Also notable, senior outfielder Kai Luschar scored two runs to give her 65 this season, breaking the previous Oregon single-season record of 64 shared by Courtney Ceo (2014) and Suzie Barnes (2007/)
How to Watch:
Oklahoma and Texas play Saturday at noon PT. The loser will face the Ducks in an elimination game on Sunday at 4 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Oregon reached the WCWS in dramatic fashion in a thrilling Super Regional vs. Liberty.
After the Flames knocked out No. 1 Texas A&M in College Station, they came to Eugene ready to shock again. Game one was a back-and-forth battle, but senior Dez Patmon came through in extra innings, delivering the walk-off hit in the eighth to win the game. Oregon then went into game two firing on all cylinders, running away with a 13-1 win, clinching their spot in the WCWS.
Stay tuned for live score updates for the important postseason game on Oregon Ducks on SI.