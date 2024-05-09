Oregon Ducks Softball Earns Impressive Pac-12 Honors
Oregon Ducks softball racked up the Pac-12 All-Conference honors, with eight total Ducks recognized.
Junior shortstop Paige Sinicki was named Pac-12 Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year. This is just the second time in Oregon softball history that a Duck (Janelle Lindvall, 2016) has received the defensive award. Sinicki shares the title with Arizona's Tayler Biehl.
Sinicki ranks third in the Pac-12 with 97 assists and a .972 fielding percentage. Offensively, she is hitting a career-best .274 and is a perfect 11-for-11 in stolen bases.
Despite her career ending injury, outfielder Hanna Delgado earned third team Pac-12 honors, becoming just the third Duck position player to be a four-time all-conference selection. Delgado joins fellow outfielder and teammate Allee Bunker and infielder Kathy Stahl, a four-time all-conference selection between 1993-96. Delgado was hitting a career-best .374 before her injury brought her season to an end.
"She had an unbelievable career," said coach Melyssa Lombardi. "I look at everybody's career, and when that day comes it comes differently; for her it came a little different than what we expected. But at the end of the day, to be honest with you, I don't even care. I care more about her, and the fact that she's going to be okay and that she's going to have a normal life and that she's going to recover."
Outfielders Ariel Carlson and Kai Luschar were awarded First Team All-Conference. Carlson is the program's first player ever with a 15-homer, 15-steal season, while Luschar leads the Pac-12 in steals (26) and runs scored (45).
Pitcher Elise Sokolsky was a second-team selection and infielder Alyssa Daniell joined Delgado on the third team.
"She worked really, really hard on her swing before the season and during the season,” said coach Lombardi when asked about Daniell. "I think she is very aware of her swing and when it feels good, when it doesn't feel good and the quick adjustments that she needs to make."
Freshmen Katie Flannery’s and Taylour Spencer’s performances during the season earned them each a spot on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. Flannery Leads Oregon freshmen in games played (34) and started (35). Spencer is eighth in the Pac-12 in ERA and has appeared in 26 games with two starts
“I'm proud of them,” said coach Lombardi. “We’re playing our best softball right now.”
The No. 22 Ducks (28-18, 13-10) open Pac-12 Tournament play on Thursday against Utah at 10 a.m. at Stanford's Smith Family Stadium. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.
