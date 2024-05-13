Oregon Ducks Round Up: Track & Field Dominates, Baseball Rises in Rankings, Softball Earns Postseason Bid
EUGENE - Three of the University of Oregon's athletic programs had a successful weekend on the road. The women's Track and Field team secured their third consecutive Pac-12 title, while the men's team saw strong individual performances. Meanwhile, the softball team earned a trip to the Norman Regional in the NCAA Tournament. Baseball continued their winning ways with a series victory in Seattle against the Washington Huskies solidifying their place in the Pac-12 postseason.
Women’s Track and Field:
The University of Oregon's track and field teams had a successful Pac-12 championship meet this weekend. The women's team won their third straight conference title with a 150-point performance, defeating USC (136 points).
The women of Oregon track scored points in 17 of the 21 events, with contributions from Silan Ayyildiz who led a 2-5-6 finish in the women's 1500 meters, and Katie Clute who secured valuable points with a second-place finish in the steeplechase. Jaida Ross also added victories in both the shot put and discus throws. Oregon’s women's 4x400 relay team secured a win as well and set a new conference record.
Jadyn Mays, a junior from Arizona, swept in both the 100 and 200-meter races. After the meet, Mays was named Pac-12 Women's Athlete of the Meet honors for the second consecutive year. Mays accounted for 22 of the Ducks' points. She is the first UO woman to win the award twice and just the third Pac-12 woman ever.
Men’s Track and Field:
On the men's side, the Ducks finished fourth overall with 83 points. Junior middle distance runner, Elliott Cook, became the first UO man to win both the 800 and 1500 meters at the meet.
Freshman standout PJ Ize-Iyamu impressed with a lifetime best time to claim the 100-meter title. Ize-Iyamu ran the race in 10.10 seconds. Ize-Iyamu became the fourth UO man to win the event at the conference meet. He joins Kyree King (2017), Cravon Gillespie (2018, '19) and Micah Williams (2022, '23).
The men's team also saw strong performances from Matthew Erickson who claimed a bronze in the 800 meters and Rafael Raap who took first in the decathlon Saturday.
Softball:
Although Oregon fell to Utah in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game Thursday, their season is not over. Oregon is set to travel to Norman, Oklahoma for the Norman regional in the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament.
Oregon is 28-and-19 on the season and is ranked fourth in the Pac-12.
“I think for us postseason is postseason; anywhere we go, whether it’s to Norman or to any other regional it’s postseason and it’s going to be tough,” said Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi. “We’re caught up in ourselves. We’re caught up in getting ready to go play. We’re caught up in our first opponent, which is Boston University. I think that’s the biggest thing right now is for us to get prepared for them.”
The Ducks are the No. 2 seed in Norman and will face third-seeded Boston University on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (ESPN+).
Baseball:
The No. 20 Oregon baseball team claimed its seventh Pac-12 series victory this season.
Over the weekend the Ducks flew north to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies. While at Washington, the Ducks won the series 1-2. Following Oregon's performance, they have now clinched a spot in the Pac-12 tournament, which begins next week in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Despite allowing Washington to take the lead in the second inning in the final game of the series, Oregon starting pitcher Kevin Seitter settled in and struck out seven batters over his final four innings. The Ducks offense took the lead for good in the fifth inning on a Justin Cassella single and added insurance runs later.
The Ducks remain in fourth place in the conference at 16-11 in Pac-12 play and 34-16 overall. Next, Oregon will compete in its final regular season series against Washington State at home in Eugene. The series begins Thursday, May 16. at 6:05 p.m. Pacific Time.
