How Oregon's Quarterback Room Compares to Ohio State, Rest of the Big Ten

The Ducks' quarterback room is by far the best room when it comes to depth, both in the Big Ten and in the country, as the Ducks have two All-American-caliber gunslingers when they are at their best. Unfortunately, the Ducks can't play both at one time, and the team's starting quarterback is expected to be Dante Moore, who is returning for another major season.

He was expected to be a top-five selection in the NFL Draft, but he eventually decided that it was in his best interest to return to the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks still haven't hoisted a national championship trophy when it comes to the college football side of things, but they have the roster to be able to do that in 2026.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Quarterback Depth

One of the biggest potential changes Oregon could have had entering this season was quarterback, but with Moore returning, the sky is the limit for the Ducks.

The other quarterback who is worth mentioning is Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola is one of the better players to join the roster from the transfer portal and is a player who has the chance to dominate as a dual-threat with the Ducks when he is given the chance to play. He will likely see the field, but not as a starter.

The Ducks will also have quarterback Brock Thomas who contributed as a backup throughout 2025, and Thomas' familiarity with Oregon's offense could give him a leg up on Raiola as he continues to learn a new system.

Quarterback Julian Sayin (10) walks across the field during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Quarterbacks in the Big Ten

Oregon's quarterback room stacks up well, but when evaluating the starter to others in the conference, it is hard to see Moore as the top player in the conference. The one player who is deserving to be put over him at this moment is Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin. Sayin finished the season as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation and was a Heisman Trophy finalist. It is also worth mentioning that he has the best wide receiver target in the country, Jeremiah Smith.

Sayin finished his 2025 season with a total of 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions, which is key to the success the Buckeyes had. He is one of the players who showed a ton of improvement, similar to Moore, who is looking to prove his worth even more than he did in the years prior.

One Big Ten quarterback who is worth looking into is USC Trojans Jaiden Maiava, who is one of the more composed gunslingers with a plus arm in the conference. He is someone who has had the opportunity to throw the ball to some of the better wide receivers in the country, and will have the chance to do that yet again in 2026.

Across town is UCLA Bruins gunslinger, Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava had a rough 2025, but he is back at it again with the chance to live up to his hype.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Big Ten has some of the better gunslingers in the country, and they all have a chance of being solid, but it is safe to say that when it comes to a quarterback room as a whole, the Ducks have the best room in the nation.

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