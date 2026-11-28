After a disappointing loss to Memphis, Penn State men’s basketball players made a promise. They told each other they wouldn’t leave the Bahamas with an 0-2 record in their Battle 4 Atlantis bracket.

The Nittany Lions’ chances of carrying out that promise looked bleak at the start of the second half of their third-place game against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs led 50-34 with 13:44 left in the game, but Penn State stormed back for a 68-63 victory inside Imperial Arena on Friday.

“We knew we had to get the win today,” guard Dasonte Bowen said. “That's why we went out and executed and played as hard as we did.”

With the win, the Nittany Lions picked up their first power-conference victory of the season. Had they lost, the Nittany Lions wouldn’t have had another chance to do that before Big Ten play starts. This was Penn State coach Mike Rhoades’ first win over a non-conference high-major team since Nov. 15, 2024, when his team defeated Virginia Tech.

Penn State (6-2) came up short in its first two major tests in the season against Pitt and Memphis, and it came close to enduring another loss with its large deficit to Mississippi State. But that wasn’t the case because Rhoades believes his squad played with enough “discipline to beat a good team.”

“Now we got to bottle this up,” Rhoades said. “We raised the bar, as I always say, and I told our guys, ‘I thought we played to a standard that we've been talking about since we got together in June.’ Even though we got down, we were playing the right way and approaching it the right way, and I liked our resolve today.”

Penn State’s composure was impressive. Bowen believes the Nittany Lions are “capable of beating anybody we play” if the whole team is locked in, which was shown in the final 13 minutes of the game. Here’s what we learned about Penn State in its comeback win.

How Penn State's defense rebounded

The Nittany Lions’ defense powered this comeback. Mississippi State didn’t make a field goal for the final six minutes and made just two of its final 18 attempts.

Forwards Tim Oboh and François Wibaut provided productive defense for Penn State. Rhoades credited Wibaut, a team-high plus 13 in 18 minutes, for his defense against Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard, who finished with just 12 points.

“François’ defense on Hubbard took him out of the last 12-15 minutes of the game,” Rhoades said. “The kid is so talented, a 2,000-point scorer, and he's one of the fastest guys in the country with the ball.”

Hubbard entered the game averaging 17.4 points per game this season, but he shot 4-for-15 from the floor and 1-for-6 from 3-point range. With Hubbard playing inefficiently, Mississippi State managed to shoot just 28.1 percent in the second half.

Meanwhile, Oboh played a critical role in just 12 minutes. Rhoades said Penn State wouldn’t have won the game without Oboh, who had five rebounds and three blocks.

“His 12 minutes were super valuable,” Rhoades said. “His second half minutes were awesome, not good, they were awesome … I told him in front of the team that he's one of the main reasons why we won the game today, and he just told on himself. I believe that he's capable of doing that.”

Oboh never played more than seven minutes in a game this season prior to facing the Bulldogs. He could start seeing increased minutes now, especially after Rhoades said he was “super proud of him” for playing “extremely hard.”

Dasonte Bowen steps up in a major way

NEVER A DOUBT@uncle_drew5 - 18 PTS, 3 AST, 7-12 FG, 2-2 3FG@juricivan3 - 15 PTS, 17 REB, 4 AST, 2-3 3FG, 7-8 FG@BrantByers5 - 13 PTS, 3 BLK, 3 REB, 1 AST#WeAre pic.twitter.com/6X7r4IXkNV — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) November 28, 2026

Rhoades has mentioned he’s wanted to see a more aggressive Bowen in games before. When asked if Bowen accomplished that against Mississippi State, Rhoades’ answer was clear.

“Yes, yes, without a doubt, yes,” Rhoades said. “I thought he was more aggressive today. I thought he got in the paint, got the ball moving today. I thought he got downhill and scored around the basket.”

Bowen scored a season-high 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field. He’s one of the main reasons why Penn State rattled off the comeback. With the defense stacking stops, Bowen took advantage of them with tough baskets inside.

Further, Rhoades didn’t think Bowen panicked when it was a one-possession game down the stretch. In a backcourt that doesn’t have quality depth, Bowen’s performance was much needed and has to continue for the Nittany Lions to find success.

“His communication with the bench and his teammates was high level today,” Rhoades said. “Really proud of him. I hope this springboards to him and gives him the confidence to say, ‘Hey, I could run coach Rhoades’ team.’”

Ivan Jurić makes Penn State history

Rhoades said Jurić had his “worst game of the year so far.” That kind of assessment speaks volumes, considering he still had 15 points and 17 rebounds to extend his double-double streak to eight games.

In fact, that streak is a new program record for consecutive double-doubles, breaking the mark set by former John Amaechi, who had seven in a row during the 1994-95 season.

Despite his record-setting night, Jurić didn’t shoot well inside. He finished 3-for-9 shooting from the floor.

“He has really high expectations of himself,” Rhoades said. “He was disappointed in the way he finished around the basket. Him not being efficient and still playing the way he did and just moved on to the next thing, shows a sign of maturity.”

Rhoades jokes that Jurić looks old with his beard and his 7-0, 250-pound frame. But Jurić is actually one of the youngest players on the roster, which is why there’s still room for improvement even with his high level of production.

Jurić credited the Bulldogs’ scouting report, which called for a double on him anytime he had the ball. The sophomore said nothing was going his way and he needs to play better through that physicality, but he still had crucial rebounds toward the end of the game.

“Maybe this time last year, he would’ve got down on himself,” Rhoades said. “He didn't today, and he just had another double-double. Pretty impressive.”

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