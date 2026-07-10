7 Players Penn State Needs to Step Up in 2026

Penn State sustained multiple substantial losses to its roster this offseason. The Nittany Lions lost more than 60 players through the portal and eligibility, including eight who were selected in the NFL Draft.

That leaves a massive amount of production that needs to be replaced. Who will fill those roles? We delved into how the Nittany Lions will patch up several positions of need beyond quarterback, where Rocco Becht is the linchpin of the 2026 Penn State football season.

Left tackle: Malachi Goodman for Drew Shelton

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Malachi Goodman (78) warms up before the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shelton’s departure might be one of the most impactful. He was a two-year starter at left tackle who went to the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round. In his place, Penn State is poised to start redshirt freshman Malachi Goodman.

While Goodman didn’t play a snap last season, his potential is through the roof, which makes him one of the most intriguing players on Penn State’s roster. Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser called Godman “one of the most talented guys I’ve ever seen with my two eyes.”

The former 5-star prospect will finally get his chance to show off his talent in a starting role this season. And from what some Nittany Lions coaches are saying, he’s set to turn some heads.

Left guard: Trevor Buhr for Vega Ioane

It’s obvious Penn State can’t replace the production and stability that Ioane, a first-round draft pick, provided to the left side of the offensive line. But Buhr is no slouch. He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention last year despite starting just six games and should hold his own at left guard.

Buhr was the No. 20 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings, listed as a 3-star player. The redshirt junior will be the veteran on a completely new left side of the Penn State offensive line.

Middle linebacker: Caleb Bacon for Amare Campbell

Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Caleb Bacon pursues Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell, Penn State’s leading tackler last season by 29 tackles, departed the program via the transfer portal, following former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Tennessee.

While Campbell was one of the most talented players Penn State lost, head coach Matt Campbell brought in an excellent replacement in Bacon to start alongside Tony Rojas. The former Iowa State walk-on was certainly a top priority for Penn State in the transfer portal.

He made 68 tackles (9.5 for loss) and three sacks for Iowa State last season while serving as a team co-captain. Bacon and Rojas will combine for one of the better starting linebacker duos in the Big Ten.

Defensive end: Yvan Kemajou for Dani Dennis-Sutton

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Yvan Kemajou goes for the tackle against Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Brandon Inniss. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chaz Coleman would have been the natural replacement for Dennis-Sutton, a dynamic pass-rusher who led the team in sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (12) last season. But Coleman transferred to Tennessee (and is no longer on the roster), so the spotlight now falls onto another young Penn State defensive end: Yvan Kemajou.

A 4-star prospect, ranked as the No. 33 defensive line recruit in the 2025 class, Kemajou burst onto the scene late last season. He finished his freshman year with 13 tackles (five for loss) and 1.5 sacks and was on the field several times on key downs.

He and Max Granville, a defensive end who’s battling back from an ACL injury, are the leading candidates to take over those edge positions, where Penn State needs talent to emerge.

Running back: Carson Hansen for Kaytron Allen

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen made history last season, breaking Evan Royster’s career rushing record with 4,180 yards. He transformed into a different form of himself in 2025, becoming the Nittany Lions’ bellcow by midseason, essentially turning into the team’s primary source of offense.

That’s hard to replace, especially via the transfer portal, which featured no stud, game-changing running backs. Out of the two running backs Campbell acquired from the portal, Hansen is the most like Allen.

He will take the bulk of the carries and seek to be the downhill power runner Penn State needs. Hansen finished last season with five consecutive games of 100 rushing yards and carved out a clear-cut starting role at Iowa State. His 952-rushing yard, six-touchdown season showed that. He will continue as the starter in Happy Valley.

Running back, Part 2: James Peoples for Nicholas Singleton

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples participates in the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Singleton, like Allen, etched his name in the Penn State record books last season. He broke Saquon Barkley’s all-time rushing — and total — touchdown marks with 45 and 54, respectively.

He also won’t be just replaced. Singleton was dominant in the red zone and a home-run hitting running back who was a threat to score whenever he touched the ball, no matter where he was on the field.

Peoples (5-10, 210 pounds) is the back on Penn State’s roster who could somewhat match that. The Ohio State transfer has a nice burst and is the fastest player in Penn State’s backfield. He also physically resembles Singleton.

Further, Peoples is also a threat in the passing game, which made Singleton so valuable to the Nittany Lions. While no one is exactly replicating Singleton and Allen’s past production, Hansen and Peoples are the best bets to fill their roles.

Safety: Jeremiah Cooper for Zakee Wheatley

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (4) tackles Arkansas State Red Wolves wide receiver Courtney Jackson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wheatley, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, was the ballhawk of Penn State's defense for two years. His replacement likely will be a player Penn State fans really haven't seen yet.

Jeremiah Cooper didn't practice this past spring, as he continued recovering from a 2025 ACL tear at Iowa State. Until the injury, Cooper played cornerback for the Cyclones but was a two-time, all-Big 12 safety before that. He's a fifth-year senior who has made 36 career starts at two.

With Cooper teamed with Marcus Neal Jr., Penn State could be even better at safety this season.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.