After Missing Spring Practice, Penn State's Andrew Rappleyea Returns Ready for 2026

Penn State is one of the few programs in college football consistently in the conversation for “Tight End U.” status. And for good reason.

The Nittany Lions have developed an immense amount of talent at the position in recent years. Four Penn State tight ends have been drafted to the NFL since 2021, including three in the first two rounds (Tyler Warren, Brenton Strange, Pat Freiermuth).

Who will be the next homegrown tight end to be selected in the NFL Draft? After the turnover in this year’s transfer portal, Andrew Rappleyea is the most likely answer. Though he missed spring drills with an injury, Rappleyea was on the practice field at Penn State's recently Lift For Life event and expects to be back healthy for the season.

Here’s more on Rappleyea, the fourth-year tight end who is one of the most vocal leaders on the Penn State football team.

Andrew Rappleyea

Position: Tight end

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/weight: 6-4, 242

From: Millbrook, New York

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea, center, and his teammates celebrate after recording the top score during the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rappleyea was an elite tight end prospect brought in by former position coach Ty Howle in 2023. The 4-star recruit was ranked as the sixth-best tight end in his 2023 class and the No. 3 player in Massachusetts. He was also ranked 128th overall in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Since signing with Penn State, Rappleyea quickly became a valuable piece in the offense, specifically with what he showcased last season. Rappleyea was a strong blocker who played on key downs in 2025. He also had some notable moments under former interim head coach Terry Smith, including a 53-yard touchdown catch against Rutgers and a score against Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Rappleyea finished his 2025 campaign with 20 receptions for 180 yards but made his mark as a run blocker. All signs point toward Rappleyea holding a similar role this season as Penn State added significant talent at his position, headlined by 247Sports’ top-rated tight end transfer Ben Brahmer (30th overall player in the portal).

But his role also should increase. Penn State head coach Matt Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser have emphasized the importance of maintaining, and even advancing, the program’s recent success at tight end.

"We'll work really hard to continue that lineage of success here," Campbell said. "That's something that we believe in, all the way back to our days at Toledo. We've been fortunate to have great tight ends in our offense. And obviously with the history of this place, you hope any great tight end would want to be a part of what we have going on here."

His room is crowded with Brahmer, Gabe Burkle and Cooper Alexander (all from Iowa State), but Rappleyea has a good rapport with Campbell and Mouser, who also coaches tight ends. Mouser called Rappleyea “one of our better guys” on the team, and he’s part of a very deep position group.

"There's just been tremendous tight end play through the history of this school," Campbell said. "You look at what [Iowa State transfer] Gabe Burkle has stood for, and what he is as a football player, obviously what Ben has done the last two years, and then Rapp. And then you talk about what Finn [Furmanek] has done in a short amount of time in his career. He's a good football player.

"[Iowa State transfer] Cooper Alexander, we've got really huge expectations for what he's got the ability to be. And then with Brian Kortovich, that's a really good room."

Penn State Nittany Lions tight ends Ben Brahmer (left) and Andrew Rappleyea pose for photos during an autograph signing at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

Smith, who returned as Penn State’s associate head coach, said that Penn State wanted to retain one tight end from the 2025 team. The staff prioritized Rappleyea, as Khalil Dinkins went to the NFL and Luke Reynolds followed former Penn State coach James Franklin to Virginia Tech.

Rappleyea has dealt with his fair share of injuries. He has played in only 17 games during his three-year Penn State tenure and missed the 2024 season with a long-term injury. Rappleyea also missed spring drills due to an injury but is expected to return in time for the 2025 season.

"There were definitely days where, watching Luke [Reynolds], Khalil [Dinkins] and Ty go out there and play and do their thing while I was still having my process ,was definitely tough," Rappleyea said last season. "It just got to the point of knowing that, when I get back, I’m going to be a contributor. That’s not given, but I knew in my heart that I was going to come back and be as good or better than I was before."

Rappleyea will be a major contributor to this year’s team. He became a more prominent red-zone threat toward the end of 2025, so look for him and Brahmer to lead in that part of the field.

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