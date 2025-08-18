Beaver Stadium Construction Update: Penn State Finishing 2025 Temporary Seats
Penn State is putting the (temporary) finishing touches on Beaver Stadium's interim look, which debuts Aug. 30 when the Nittany Lions host Nevada in their season opener. Penn State football will play its seven-game home schedule in a unique environment, as Beaver Stadium continues to undergo aspects of its $700 renovation while the Nittany Lions chase a national championship.
Penn State has trickled out details about the three-year renovation plan, which is scheduled to be completed ahead of the 2027 season. When finished, Beaver Stadium will feature an entirely new West Tower, a complex of more than 600,000 square feet that will house two clubs, 15 executive suites, 30 loge boxes and about 4,500 club seats. It also will feature the Lubert Family Welcome Center that Penn State is positioning as the university's "front door."
"The planned renovations to Beaver Stadium aim to extend the life of the historic venue while enhancing the fan experience and upgrading the facilities to meet top-tier standards within the collegiate conferences," Penn State said in a statement.
Temporary seating at Beaver Stadium for 2 seasons
In the meantime, Beaver Stadium will feature temporary seating for the next two Penn State football seasons. InProduction, which bills itself as the nation's "largest provider" of temporary seating structures, has spent the summer constructing the giant bleachers atop the West Tower's base.
Mike Poorman of Statecollege.com captured the latest look at the bleachers during the Penn State football team's photo day Aug. 16 at Beaver Stadium.
InProduction builds temporary seating facilities for sporting events from golf tournaments to F1 races to soccer matches. It constructed seating for Northwestern's temporary football stadium and has built temporary bleachers at other venues undergoing renovations, including Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium.
Audrey Snyder, who writes at the Inside the Lions substack, also shows the progress of the East deck temporary bleachers that Penn State has installed for the season. They are located on concourses on the northeast and southeast corners of Beaver Stadium. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin called these seats welcome additions to the Beaver Stadium experience.
"Why didn't we do that in the past?" Franklin recently told reporters in State College. "That was wasted space forever."
New signage at Beaver Stadium
Penn State also is adding new signage to reflect the stadium's updated name. Penn State officially will refer to it as West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium, after the Pennsylvania home-remodeling company made a $50 million gift for the field-naming rights.
West Shore Home's $50 million commitment was the second-largest private donation in Penn State history, behind Terry Pegula's $102 million gift for the campus ice arena and varsity hockey programs. The term of the gift is 15 years.
Penn State also unveiled its 2025 football schedule poster, which serves an homage to Beaver Stadium.