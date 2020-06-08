AllPennState
Big Ten Reading Room: Top Stories from Across the Conference

Big Ten football programs are returning to workouts and making headlines in June. Here are some of the top stories from SI's college football network.

Penn State

Here at AllPennState, we spoke with James Franklin about his coaching process during quarantine. Franklin discussed the balance he created between working from home and being a dad.

Franklin expanded on the complex process of bringing his players back to campus in a separate Q&A.

Elsewhere, running back Journey Brown detailed his spring, which included a trip to a California training facility prior to the campus closure. And there's a look at the survey Penn State sent season-ticket holders asking for their input on returning to Beaver Stadium.

Iowa

HawkeyeMaven has several stories about former players stepping forward to confront racial issues within the program. Head coach Kirk Ferentz said that he holds himself "accountable" for the racial disparities some former players said were systemic at Iowa. Ferentz said former player Mike Daniels will chair a newly formed advocacy group.

Iowa placed strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle on administrative leave while it investigates allegations that he made racially charged comments. Doyle issued a statement on Twitter denying the allegations.

Michigan

Players are set to report in Ann Arbor, and WolverineDigest looks into the top questions regarding their return.

There's also an interesting piece that asks the question: What if Michigan had parted ways with Jim Harbaugh after last season?

Michigan State

Student-athletes can begin returning to East Lansing on June 15. Spartan Nation has the details.

There's also a look at Harlon Barnett's return to Michigan State to coach defensive backs on Mel Tucker's new staff.

Wisconsin

AllBadgers has a conversation with new receivers coach Alvis Whitted, who joined the program in March, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered drills. There's also a weekly Badgers recruiting recap.

Football

What's next for Journey Brown?

The Penn State running back challenges himself to build on his star turn at the Cotton Bowl.

How Penn State's James Franklin Made the Most of Quarantine

Penn State's head coach described the past three months as 'completely the opposite of the way I've worked for 25 years.'

Penn State honors its athletes of the year

Before their seasons ended abruptly, Denae Rivers and Lamar Stevens shined for Penn State

Will you wear a mask at Beaver Stadium this fall?

Penn State surveys season-ticket holders, asking for input to shape the football experience.

The James Franklin Q&A

The Penn State coach discusses the complex process of returning to workouts, which he stressed will be voluntary.

At Penn State, a Time to Speak and to Listen

Penn State coach James Franklin gave his team a chance to discuss the death of George Floyd

Penn State Win Total Odds: Should Gamblers Take the Over or Under?

A year after Penn State won 11 games, oddsmakers set the win total at 9.5 for 2020.

Let the hype resume for Penn State's Micah Parsons

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, named to the preseason Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list, wants to contend for the Heisman Trophy.

Welcome back: Penn State football players returning June 8

Penn State players begin quarantine process; voluntary workouts resume June 15.

Send your questions for our first Penn State football mailbag

Hey Penn State fans!

grv413