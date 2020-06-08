Big Ten football programs are returning to workouts and making headlines in June. Here are some of the top stories from SI's college football network.

Penn State

Here at AllPennState, we spoke with James Franklin about his coaching process during quarantine. Franklin discussed the balance he created between working from home and being a dad.

Franklin expanded on the complex process of bringing his players back to campus in a separate Q & A.

Elsewhere, running back Journey Brown detailed his spring, which included a trip to a California training facility prior to the campus closure. And there's a look at the survey Penn State sent season-ticket holders asking for their input on returning to Beaver Stadium.

Iowa

HawkeyeMaven has several stories about former players stepping forward to confront racial issues within the program. Head coach Kirk Ferentz said that he holds himself "accountable" for the racial disparities some former players said were systemic at Iowa. Ferentz said former player Mike Daniels will chair a newly formed advocacy group.

Iowa placed strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle on administrative leave while it investigates allegations that he made racially charged comments. Doyle issued a statement on Twitter denying the allegations.

Michigan

Players are set to report in Ann Arbor, and WolverineDigest looks into the top questions regarding their return.

There's also an interesting piece that asks the question: What if Michigan had parted ways with Jim Harbaugh after last season?

Michigan State

Student-athletes can begin returning to East Lansing on June 15. Spartan Nation has the details.

There's also a look at Harlon Barnett's return to Michigan State to coach defensive backs on Mel Tucker's new staff.

Wisconsin

AllBadgers has a conversation with new receivers coach Alvis Whitted, who joined the program in March, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered drills. There's also a weekly Badgers recruiting recap.