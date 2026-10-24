Catching up With the Former Penn State Nittany Lions Starring Elsewhere

As part of Penn State’s roster turnover this past offseason under head coach Matt Campbell, 49 Nittany Lions from the 2025 squad entered the transfer portal in January. Some of those players are making headlines with their new teams.

Of note, 12 players followed James Franklin to Virginia Tech, and former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles brought three key players with him to Tennessee. There are two AP midseason All-Americans who used to play for the Nittany Lions.

With Penn State on a bye this week, we pause to catch up with some Nittany Lions alumni. Here’s a look at how these former Penn State players are performing in different uniforms.

Xavier Gilliam shines with Tennessee and Jim Knowles

Tennessee Volunteers defensive linemen Xavier Gilliam (2) and Tyree Weathersby (18) celebrate against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam is in the middle of a breakout season for Knowles at Tennessee. With 23 tackles (10.5 for loss) and five sacks across seven starts, Gilliam is a midseason All-American.

Linebacker Amare Campbell, who made a public statement about his value in entering the transfer portal, also is with the Volunteers and is having another standout year after logging 103 tackles with the Nittany Lions last season. Campbell has 46 tackles (6.5 for loss) and two sacks as a centerpiece in Knowles’ scheme again.

Safety Dejuan Lane has a starting role for the first time in his career with Tennessee. He’s tied for eighth in the country in interceptions (three) in addition to making 28 tackles (five for loss) and two sacks.

Meanwhile, Knowles, whose Penn State defense ranked 30th nationally in scoring last year, leads Tennessee’s ninth-ranked defense this season. The Volunteers (6-1) visit South Carolina on Saturday.

Luke Reynolds leads James Franklin’s Virginia Tech roster

Virginia Tech Hokies tight end Luke Reynolds (85) congratulates Ja'ricous Hairston (13) on a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Lane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds is another midseason All-American. In a starting role across seven games, Reynolds has 43 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns as one of the primary targets for quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer.

After starting the last seven games of Penn State’s 2025 season, Grunkemeyer is back as a starter, now at Virginia Tech. He’s seen a jump in production, completing 72.9 percent of his passes for 1,984 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Right guard Michael Troutman III has protected Grunkemeyer for the past four games, starting all of them. He didn’t appear for Penn State last season, when he redshirted.

On the other side of the line, defensive end Cortez Harris is starting as a second-year player. Harris has tallied 15 tackles (5.5 for loss) and five sacks across seven appearances.

Fellow defensive tackle Mylachi Williams is making an impact through a rotational role, logging 10 tackles (eight for loss), 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Meanwhile, linebacker Keon Wylie is starting and has 36 tackles (four for loss) and a sack this season.

Virginia Tech, 5-2 under James Franklin this season, visits Clemson on Saturday.

Other notable former Penn State players

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) carries the ball against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Beau Pribula is once again the starter at a different school. This year, he’s with Virginia after spending a season with Missouri. Pribula has completed 65.4 percent passes for 1,211 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception through seven games with the Cavaliers.

Jaxon Smolik is another former Penn State quarterback who’s started this season elsewhere, but he hasn’t been as available. Smolik started the first three games of the season at Temple, including the 27-9 loss to the Nittany Lions, but he left the Week 3 game against Toledo early due to injury. He returned last weekend vs. Charlotte before getting replaced by Ajani Sheppard.

Indiana cornerback A.J. Harris has dealt with an injury but returned to his starting role against Ohio State last weekend. Harris totaled six tackles versus the Buckeyes.

His former cornerback teammate Elliot Washington II reunited with former Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen at Clemson. Washington is starting for the Tigers, tallying 20 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble in six games played.

Defensive end Jaylen Harvey has started in four games for North Carolina. While an injury caused him to miss a game earlier this month, he’s since returned to action. Harvey has 18 tackles (five for loss), two sacks and two fumble recoveries with the Tar Heels.

Receiver Aaron Enterline never saw the field much as a walk-on at Penn State, but he’s now the leading receiver at Towson. Enterline has caught 44 passes for 663 yards and nine touchdowns, which is tied for the second-most touchdowns scored at the FCS level.

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