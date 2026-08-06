Highlights and Observations From Day 2 of Penn State Football Camp

STATE COLLEGE | The headline moment of Penn State's second practice of fall camp was a one-handed catch by receiver Brett Eskildsen that got the offense jumping and quarterback Rocco Becht trash-talking.

In between, the defensive line came into sharper focus, as did the situation at backup quarterback. We learned a bit more about the Nittany Lions in practice 2 than we did on opening day. Here's a glimpse of what we saw at the Lasch Football Building practice fields Thursday.

Impressive afternoon for the receivers

The Penn State Nittany Lions football team pauses for a break during practice No. 2 of fall camp. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Penn State's receivers left a lot to be desired on Day 1 of training camp, particularly regarding dropped passes. The group looked much better Thursday, making some noteworthy plays throughout 7-on-7 drills.

In fact, receiver Brett Eskildsen arguably made the best play of practice when he came down with a one-handed catch on the sideline. Cornerback Audavion Collins was in tight coverage, but Eskildsen still caught it, prompting an emphatic celebration from the offense, notably Becht. No video, unfortunately, as Eskildsen made the catch during a cameras-down period.

Minutes later, receiver Zay Robinson hauled in a deep sideline pass, causing offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser to give the redshirt freshman praise. Robinson has played well on the second team through two practices, as he scored two touchdowns in 7-on-7 drills during Wednesday’s outing.

This all came as receiver Koby Howard continued to showcase his versatility in Mouser’s offense, even taking reps in the backfield. Head coach Matt Campbell has said the position group intrigues him, and it looked good Thursday.

Quarterback Alex Manske getting sharper by the day

A first look at QB Alex Manske, who missed spring ball, handing off to RB James Peoples, now wearing No. 1 pic.twitter.com/qxMfOzxR8X — Joel Haas (@Joel_Haas1) August 5, 2026

Redshirt freshman quarterback Alex Manske entered training camp competing with senior Connor Barry for the backup job. Thursday was only Day 2, but Manske showed why he should be the backup.

Manske was taking second-team reps for the majority of practice and was the quarterback throwing to Robinson when he made that catch. The ball was well placed and in a spot where only Robinson could make a play on it deep downfield.

On other reps, Manske showed similarities to Becht. Manske read the field well and didn't put the ball in harm’s way, leading to more completions than just the Robinson catch.

Manske didn’t play in the spring due to a medical condition, but after he was cleared to return in July, he’s taken advantage of the opportunity.

Penn State's defensive line takes shape

Quick DL drill from Penn State practice #2 today. Last rep is from No. 1 Ikenna Ezeogu, a 6-5, 275-pound DE with exceptional agility. pic.twitter.com/X8QmfqOx0C — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) August 6, 2026

Tackle Dallas Vakalahi joined the rotation Thursday, giving Penn State four massive interior linemen. Vakalahi (6-2, 326) is one of three West Coast transfers (from Utah) at the position, joining UCLA transfers Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams. They all looked sharp in drills, with Oklahoma State transfer Armstrong Nnodim standing out with his power and agility.

For the second consecutive day, linebacker Caleb Bacon worked out exclusively with the defensive ends, a move that could alleviate some of the inexperience at the position.

But the standout at end is Iowa State transfer Ikenna Ezeogu, who has hybrid size (6-5, 275) and moves like a power edge rusher. He's the last one through the drill in the above video and moves effortlessly through a challenging obstacle for tall guys.

Max Granville, who returned to practice this week for the first time since Penn State's playoff run, showed little residue from missing last season with a torn ACL.

Matt Campbell quietly obsesses over details

Penn State coach Matt Campbell watches a drills during Nittany Lions football practice. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Unlike his predecessor, Campbell doesn't bring a booming voice heard across the practice fields. At times, it's difficult to know where he is, simply because you can't hear him. But look closely and you'll find Campbell poring over a specific component of a specific drill.

Early Thursday, for example, Campbell crouched behind linebackers and tight ends performing a simple get-off drill. Campbell zeroed in on their feet, critiquing every first step. It was mesmerizing to watch the head coach so focused on the minutae of one move. It also underscored one of Campbell's favorite sayings, "How you do anything is how you do everyhing."

Other notes from practice

This was a great rep between Cooper Cousins and Alijah Carnell. Cooper gets the reach block, but Carnell doesn't lose control of the rep and gains ground at the end.



Stalemate in the best way for both players. pic.twitter.com/jckQzauMLP — T-FrankOn3 (@ThomasFrankCarr) August 6, 2026

Running back Carson Hansen continued to take the majority of first-team reps while Quinton Martin Jr. and James Peoples split time on the second team. That followed the order in Wednesday's opening practice.

On the offensive line, centers Brock Riker and Dominic Rulli took reps with the starting unit. The only difference was that Rulli appeared to play on the first team more often than he did Wednesday. Malachi Goodman remained as the left tackle taking the most first-team reps, but Garrett Sexton and Owen Aliciene also saw time at that spot.

Defensively, Penn State looks like it will use the positional flexibility of its secondary to its benefit. Safety Marcus Neal Jr. (6-1, 216) looked like a linebacker at times during 7-on-7 drills. Cornerback Zion Tracy moved around as well, with Jamison Patton holding down another safety spot. Jahmir Joseph, now wearing No. 0, got some work at cornerback as well.

Receiver Karon Brookins wasn’t present at practice, and tight end Gabe Burkle was on the sidelines but not participating in drills for the second-consecutive day. Both would likely take second-team reps if they were practicing.

This offseason, Brookins has drawn praise from Campbell, who said he’s shown his “athleticism and talent” even though he redshirted at Iowa State last year. He’s the tallest receiver at Penn State with a listed height of 6-5.

Burkle is on the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award and would see playing time this upcoming season alongside tight ends Ben Brahmer and Andrew Rappleyea. He’s recovering from an ACL injury last year.

Projected starting safety Jeremiah Cooper continues to take things slowly as he returns from a 2025 ACL tear, and defensive end LaVar Arrington II was off to the side during position drills Thursday.

Freshman punter Lucas Tenbrock got off some big kicks with a lot of hangtime. He also stands out among the specialists at 6-6, 210 pounds.

Max Granville looking fully healthy pic.twitter.com/nMX4fr7II2 — Joel Haas (@Joel_Haas1) August 6, 2026

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