Former Michigan Defensive Lineman Transferring to Penn State
Penn State landed its second post-Orange Bowl transfer commitment Saturday night, as former Michigan defensive tackle Owen Wafle announced he will play for the Nittany Lions in 2025. Wafle has four years of eligibility remaining after not seeing action during the 2024 Michigan Wolverines season. Earlier Saturday, Penn State received a transfer commitment from former Texas A&M offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan.
Wafle, a New Jersey native who played at the Hun School, committed to Michigan's 2024 recruiting class in 2023. He did so a year after initially committing to Notre Dame. Wafle was a 4-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 6 player overall in New Jersey. The 6-2, 298-pound defensive tackle also was a 4-star prospect according to ESPN.
Penn State initially did not offer Wafle a scholarship but got involved when the defensive lineman entered the portal after Michigan's ReliaQuest Bowl win over Alabama. He joins a Penn State defensive line that will star tackle Zane Durant, who announced his return to Penn State earlier Saturday. Penn State also lost defensive tackle T.A. Cunningham from the 2024 recruiting class to the transfer portal.
Penn State has added five players from the portal, notably former USC receiver Kyron Hudson and former Texas A&M defensive lineman Enai White. Notably, Penn State also is recruiting Luke Wafle, a 2026 defensive tackle at the Hun School and Owen's younger brother. Luke Wafle has made two unofficial visits to Penn State since earning a scholarship offer in January 2024. Luke Wafle is a 4-star prospect and the No. 2 player in New Jersey for the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite.
