Four Penn State Football Alumni to Announce Picks at 2026 NFL Draft

Penn State has a big contingent of potential picks for the 2026 NFL Draft, and one just might hear his name called by a fellow Nittany Lion. Four former Penn State football players are scheduled to announce draft picks during the three-day event in Pittsburgh that begins Thursday night with the first round.

Matt Millen, Shane Conlan, Paul Posluszny and Joey Porter Jr. are scheduled to announce team selections in Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft on Friday. Millen will announce a Los Angeles Raiders pick, Conlan will announce a Buffalo Bills pick, Posluszny will announce a Jacksonville Jaguars pick and Porter will announce a Pittsburgh Steelers selection.

Their participation adds a larger Penn State presence to the draft, in which as many as 10 Nittany Lions could be selected. The three-day NFL Draft runs Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburgh, where Porter will represent the Steelers as one of four active players announcing picks.

Millen was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 1980 draft. He won four Super Bowl rings with Oakland, Los Angeles, Washington and San Francisco and is the only player to win NFL titles with three different franchises. The Big Ten Network analyst recently said that Penn State hit a "grand slam" in hiring Matt Campbell as its head coach.

Conlan was a first-round pick of the Bills in 1987 after leading Penn State to its second national championship. He played nine NFL seasons with Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams, winning the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 1987 and making three Pro Bowls. Conlan was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Posluszny was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2007. He played 11 NFL seasons, the last six with Jacksonville, which he will represent at the draft. Posluszny was a two-time All-American and a two-time winner of the Bednarik Award as the top player in college football. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Paul Posluszny (51) tackles San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Porter is entering his fourth season with the Steelers after being selected in the second round of the 2023 draft. Porter's father Joey Sr. also will announce a Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick.

Penn State's large contingent of draft prospects is headlined by offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane, who likely will become the program's 45th first-round NFL pick. Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and safety Zakee Wheatley are among the Nittany Lions' best bets to earn starting roles as rookies next season.

Penn State also has intriguing prospects in Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, who could be the first pair of Nittany Lions running backs selected in the same draft since Mike Archie and Stephen Pitts in 1996. Meanwhile, quarterback Drew Allar is among the most fascinating players to watch in the 2026 draft.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Among the other former NFL players scheduled to announce draft picks are Tony Dorsett, Jerome Bettis, Ronde Barber, Jimbo Covert, Drew Pearson, Calvin Johnson and Pat McAfee.

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