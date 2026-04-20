The One Trait That Makes Each Penn State Prospect Draftable

Penn State brings another strong class to this week’s 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. The Nittany Lions may not have the top-end strength — offensive guard Vega Ioane is the only projected first-round pick — but still field a deep class of projected draft picks.

What makes the Nittany Lions potentially valuable this weekend? Here is one trait that defines 10 Nittany Lions prospects worth drafting.

Offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane: Explosiveness

Penn State offensive lineman Vega Ioane runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ioane is the top-rated guard in Dane Brugler’s “The Beast” draft guide for The Athletic, which calls the former Penn State offensive lineman a “thick, sturdy blocker.” While Ioane (6-4, 320 pounds) is a big body up front, he is explosive and quick off his stance, one of the leading reasons for his first-round draft projection.

In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Ioane being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. Kiper stated that Ioane has “pure power,” which he derives from his strong lower half and explosiveness.

Ioane earned second-team All-American honors from The Athletic, FWAA, Sports Illustrated and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. He was also named first-team All-Big Ten. Ioane is slated to be the second Penn State offensive lineman taken in the first round in three years, joining Olu Fashanu in 2024, and just the third of this century (Levi Brown was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in 2007).

Defensive end Deni Dennis-Sutton: Size

Penn State defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dennis-Sutton is the 13th-ranked edge in Brugler’s draft guide, earning a second- or third-round grade. Brugler wrote that Dennis-Sutton has the "commanding presence with the size, strength and quickness to be a force on the edge.”

Dennis-Sutton (6-5, 256 pounds) uses his large frame to beat offensive linemen with his pass rush and also is stout in the run game. Despite not living up to his expectations, Dennis-Sutton still led Penn State in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (8.5) and blocked three kicks to earn third-team all-conference honors.

Defensive tackle Zane Durant: Athleticism

Penn State defensive lineman Zane Durant runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Like Dennis-Sutton, Durant didn’t meet his expectations for 2025. The tackle made a plethora of preseason watch lists and All-America teams but took a step back last season, specifically in defending the run. Durant had 6.5 fewer tackles for loss in 2025 than he did in 2024.

He is undersized as a 6-1 defensive lineman, but his strength sticks out in the trenches. At 290 pounds, Durant is more of a power rusher on the interior with a minimal amount of pass-rushing moves.

One striking positive, however, is how well he tested at the NFL Scouting Combine. Durant finished with the second-best athleticism score among defensive tackles in Indianapolis. If he is drafted this weekend, it will be because of his athleticism. Brugler graded Durant as a fifth- or sixth-round pick.

Safety Zakee Wheatley: Versatility

Penn State defensive back Zakee Wheatley runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wheatley earned a reputation at Penn State as a ball-hawk, making six interceptions in his career. But Wheatley also proved his value in supporting the run game, finishing second on the team with 74 tackles last season.

Wheatley played multiple on-field roles for the Nittany Lions, particularly after linebacker Tony Rojas’ season-ending injury, and never shied away from tackling. He’s the No. 6 safety on Brugler’s list who could start as a rookie.

Quarterback Drew Allar: Arm talent

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar throws during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allar has been a hyped prospect for years, dating to his first appearance as a true freshman in 2022 against Purdue. The quarterback’s most intriguing trait is his arm talent, as he boasts potentially the strongest arm in the 2026 draft class.

Brugler rated Allar as his fourth-best quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, below Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson and Garrett Nussmeier. While his college career ended in injury and disappointment, Allar has plenty of NFL qualities, notably the ideal quarterback build (6-5, 228).

Allar entered the 2025 season with the potential to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Now, he’ll more likely be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.

Running back Kaytron Allen: Power

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) scores a rushing touchdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The career rushing leader in Penn State history, Allen boosted his draft stock more than any Nittany Lions player last season. Allen is the fifth-rated running back in Brugler’s positional rankings with a fourth-round grade.

Best known for his tough running style, Allen is a strong back who is difficult to tackle. His strength and ability to prolong runs are his best traits. Allen (5-11, 216) was purely a powerful runner until he shed some weight last offseason and added speed to his game. Allen led the Big Ten in runs of 20+ yards (10).

Allen split duties with Nicholas Singleton for four years but was second fiddle to Singleton for the first three. His step up in production in 2025 earned him the lead role around seven games into the season.

Running back Nicholas Singleton: Explosiveness

Penn State's Nicholas Singleton (10) gets a rushing touchdown in the first quarter at Beaver Stadium to open the scoring against Delaware. | William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is no secret where Singleton excelled during his four-year tenure with the Nittany Lions. The all-time program leader in total touchdowns made a living as a home-run threat for Penn State, as he presents himself as one of the most explosive running backs in this year’s draft class.

Singleton finished his Nittany Lions career with 23 runs of 40 or more yards, including nine above 50 yards. He has big-play potential, which should intrigue plenty of NFL clubs. Brugler called Singleton one of the most impressive “pound-for-pound” athletes in the class. However, Singleton ranked eighth in Brugler’s position rankings, three spots below Allen.

Singleton hasn’t been able to show off his explosiveness since sustaining a broken foot at the Senior Bowl in January. However, it would not be shocking if he is one of the first Penn State players selected this weekend.

Offensive tackle Drew Shelton: Athleticism

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton (66) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shelton was part of an offensive line that struggled for most of the 2025 season. However, the left tackle allowed just one sack last year, to Arvelle Reese at Ohio State. Brugler graded Shelton as a fifth-round pick and as the No. 15 tackle in the class.

The 22-year-old was tabbed as an “interesting developmental prospect” by Brugler, as he is athletic but not necessarily powerful. Shelton, a former high school basketball player, graded ninth at the combine in athleticism.

Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci: Size

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nolan Rucci (72) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rucci had a solid 2025 campaign, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention and starting in all 12 regular-season games. His .9918 recruiting rating by the 247Sports Composite was the highest on last year’s team, and he was pretty consistent at right tackle.

Rucci is a presence at 6-8, 314 pounds and has the size to be an NFL offensive tackle, which brings some intrigue to his profile. Yet despite the tall frame, Brugler noted that Rucci struggles protecting against power. Rucci is listed as the 22nd tackle in the draft with a seventh-round grade.

Tight end Khalil Dinkins: Blocking strength

Penn State tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) runs after a catch during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dinkins finally earned a starting role in 2025 and put together a solid season, headlined by his strong run blocking. The 23-year-old finished last year with a career-best 14 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Dinkins’ best skill is his run blocking, which derives from his strength. If he is going to get drafted, it will be as a blocking tight end ready to prove himself as an offensive threat as well. Brugler graded Dinkins as the draft’s No. 22 tight end but said that his best football should be “ahead of him.”

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