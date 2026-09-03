How Penn State Football Solved a Potential Offensive Line Concern Before Week 1

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State’s new offensive line has only one returning starter in right tackle Anthony Donkoh. Head coach Matt Campbell confirmed this week that left tackle Malachi Williams, left guard Trevor Buhr, center Brock Riker and right guard Cooper Cousins will start alongside Donkoh for Saturday's opener against Marshall.

With all that change to the offensive line this offseason, it raised a concern about a potential chemistry issue within the unit. But Donkoh, a redshirt junior, said that won’t be a problem. In fact, the bond on the offensive line could even be strength, based on Donkoh’s comments.

“Relationships, you always can improve and stuff like that, but where we're at now, I'm very happy,” Donkoh said after practice Wednesday. “We're a very close-knit group, and that's what we need to be to be a successful offensive line because ultimately, the offense runs through us.”

Building a bond

Penn State's Anthony Donkoh carried the Land Grant Trophy back to the locker room after the game against Michigan State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s starting offensive line features a returning starter in Donkoh, a team leader in Cousins, a first-time player in Goodman and two transfers in Buhr and Riker. Even Donkoh experienced a change, as he returned to right tackle after playing right guard last season.

“I feel really good about what that group looks like,” Penn State coach Matt Campbell said. “... We kind of got bit by the injury bug a little bit [during training camp]. I think we'll be back to hopefully close to full strength.”

As the unit got used to working with each other on the field this offseason, they also built a bond off the field.

“We can hang out any day of the week and just kick in and relax with each other, and nobody has any ego,” Donkoh said. “They’re all humble, and it's been very good to just be around them and stuff like that. That translates a lot to the field with trust.”

Donkoh and Cousins are the only players with experience at Penn State, as Goodman did not play while redshirting last season. Buhr is one of the 24 Iowa State transfers on the roster, and Riker is a transfer from Texas State.

Despite a new starting group on the line, it didn’t take a while for chemistry to form, according to Donkoh.

“It wasn't a hard thing to come about,” Donkoh said. “For us, we're a very humble group, and that's what we have to have to have a very successful offensive line. … It wasn't that long for us to get that camaraderie going, and I'm very excited by how close we are right now going into the season.”

Donkoh praises Riker’s communication

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive line coach Ryan Clanton, center, watches a drill during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Riker was in a position battle for the starting center job against redshirt senior Dominic Rulli during training camp, when he worked on his communication skills. Offensive line coach Ryan Clanton had Riker practice calling plays early in camp by shouting them into a hotel bathroom mirror.

Had Riker not overcome that challenge, there could’ve been real chemistry issues on the line. But Donkoh praised him for his communication skills. He said that Riker’s communication skills are “about the same” as last season’s starting center, Nick Dawkins.

“As a center, you have to be vocal,” Donkoh said. “You can't be a great center if you're not going to be able to talk because we need to know where the ID is, the points are, and he does a very good job.”

Riker was named a second-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic last season, but he’s making a jump in competition to the Big Ten. If he runs into struggles, Rulli (who missed “a couple weeks” of camp, according to Campbell) would take his spot. But Donkoh made it seem like Riker is ready.

To ensure clear communication and quality chemistry on the line, Donkoh also made sure to get Riker and the new members of the offensive line prepared for the atmosphere of Beaver Stadium, where Penn State opens the season against Marshall at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

“I told most of the guys when you run out the tunnel for the first time, embrace it,” Donkoh said. “It's gonna be electric, and then just lock into what has to be done on game day and stuff like that, so it's gonna be pretty good for everybody.”

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