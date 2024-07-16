Kendre Harrison, a Two-Sport Star From North Carolina, Lists Penn State in Top 6
Penn State has a long history of developing NFL tight ends, from Ted Kwalick (who received Heisman Trophy votes) to Troy Drayton to Kyle Brady to the most recent group of stars. That certainly helps with recruiting, and Penn State football is pursuing one of the best in the 2025 class — who also plays basketball.
Kendre Harrison, the MaxPreps male national athlete of the year as a sophomore, recently released a top-6 list of football schools this week, which included Penn State. The Reidsville, North Carolina, native also listed Florida State, Tennessee, North Carolina, Miami and Oregon in the group. Harrison recently told Ryan Snyder of Blue-White Illustrated why Penn State made his top 6.
“Penn State has been a top school for a long time," Harrison said in the interview with Snyder. "They have tight end history and it shows. They put guys at my position in the NFL. I have great connections with multiple coaches there too. They always treat me well and make me feel like a priority. I was at the White Out game last year and it was the best college football atmosphere I have been in.”
Of note, Penn State coach James Franklin has had five tight ends drafted since 2014, including three (Pat Freiermuth, Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson) in the past four drafts. Tyler Warren is certain to add to the list in 2025.
Harrison is among the nation's most-recruited athletes in two sports. In football, Harrison is the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2026 cycle according to the ESPN 300, sixth at 247Sports and 12th at On3. The 247Sports Composite ranks Harrison as the nation's No. 1 tight and No. 6 player overall.
Harrison (6-6, 250 pounds) also is a gifted basketball player. As a power forward, he's a 4-star prospect and the No. 40 player nationally in ESPN's top 100. Penn State has offered Harrison in both sports, as has North Carolina, Florida State and others.
Harrison recently helped Reidsville to North Carolina Class 2A championships in football and basketball. He aught five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns in the football championship game, which Reidsville won 28-18. Harrison caught 62 passes for 940 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season. He also won MVP honors of the 2024 Class 2A basketball title game, contributing 19 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in Reidsville's overtime win over Farmville Central.
Penn State has two players committed to its 2026 recruiting class. Most recently, quarterback Troy Huhn from southern California announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.
