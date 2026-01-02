Penn State's 2026 Roster Rebuild Begins With 4 Key Positions

Penn State put the chaotic 2025 season to bed with a 22-10 win over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl, a feel-good moment for interim head coach Terry Smith and the Nittany Lions. But coach Matt Campbell didn't take the Penn State job to win Pinstripe Bowls.

He is now tasked with rebuilding a Penn State roster that loses more than 30 seniors and at least 16 players (so far) to the transfer portal, which opens officially Friday. The departures hit particularly hard at certain positions. For Campbell and his staff, the roster re-population starts with these priorities.

Quarterback redevelopment

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer celebrates after a touchdown pass during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The conclusion of Penn State's season emphasized the need for a skilled backup quarterback and position depth. The Nittany Lions finished the regular season with one healthy scholarship quarterback in Ethan Grunkemeyer, requiring receiver Liam Clifford to serve as the emergency No. 2 for the final five games.

Campbell needs to identify not only a 2026 starter but also a reliable backup. Two candidates are right there before him. Rocco Becht, Campbell's three-year starter at Iowa State, is in the portal and a perfect transfer option. But where does that leave Grunkemeyer?

The redshirt freshman has three seasons of eligibility (Becht has one) and earned plenty of transfer credit with his superb performance in the Pinstripe Bowl. Grunkemeyer has said several times that he wants to stay at Penn State and that he's attracted to Campbell's offensive approach.

His decision: stay and compete with Becht for the starting job or pursue one elsewhere. Grunkemeyer already has proven himself as a Power 4 starting quarterback. Does he want to do it again at Penn State?

Another quarterback to watch is Iowa State freshman Alex Manske, who went 4-for-5 for the Cyclones in limited action. He's in the portal with Becht.

A complete rebuild of the defensive line

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Yvan Kemajou pressures Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State starts anew at defensive line. The six Nittany Lions who started are headed either to the NFL or the transfer portal, and position coach Deion Barnes made the surprising move to leave for South Carolina. Campbell, defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and their line coach face a major position rebuild.

In particular, defensive end will look quite different. Four edge rushers are in the portal, including starter Zuriah Fisher and Chaz Coleman, 247Sports' No. 4 overall transfer player. In addition, Dani Dennis-Sutton said farewell with a standout Pinstripe Bowl.

The good news: freshman end Yvan Kemajou, who started the bowl game, appears set on returning, as does redshirt sophomore tackle Ty Blanding. But Penn State will be spending money here.

Another wide receiver reset

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard (3) runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State took its shot in the portal last season, bringing in three receivers with varying degrees of success (Trebor Pena had a big Pinstripe Bowl). They were all one-year rentals, though, so offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser and receivers coach Noah Pauley will start fresh, with one vital player returning.

Freshman receiver Koby Howard announced Thursday that he will return to Penn State for 2026, giving Becht (the likely starter) a primary target already on side. Penn State made an imperative of bringing back Howard, who led all receivers in the Pinstripe Bowl with 66 snaps.

Howard emerged (with Smith's encouraging) as a late-season playmaker. He didn't get a lot of touches but averaged nearly 20 yards per catch over the last five games of the regular season.

Pauley will be important to watch here. He was FootballScoop's 2024 national receivers coach of the year after developing two 1,100-yard receivers. Iowa State's top six pass-catchers are in the portal, led by Brett Eskilden (30 receptions, 526 yards) and Chase Sowell (32 receptions, 500 yards).

Five Penn State receivers are in the portal, notably freshman Jeff Exinor Jr., who was a 4-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. And tight end will play a role as well. Expect tight end Ben Brahmer (37 catches, six touchdowns) to take a long look at Penn State as well, which likely impacted sophomore Luke Reynolds' decision to enter the portal. Tight end Andrew Rappleyea's decision to return will help ease pressure on the receivers.

Gauging the offensive line's future

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh (68) returns to the huddle against the Nevada Wolf Pack. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With four starters playing their final seasons in 2025, and Texas A&M transfer TJ Shanajan Jr. returning to the portal, Penn State's 2026 line always going to be a project. The key was retention. Penn State's top-ranked player of its 2025 recruiting class was 5-star lineman Malachi Goodman, who was featured in the Paramount+ series "5-STAR" that detailed his frustrations with not playing this season.

Goodman (6-6, 315 pounds) has size and promise that make him a priority. As was sophomore Cooper Cousins, a standout of the 2024 class who announced that he will return in 2026. But the most important returning player is redshirt junior lineman Anthony Donkoh, a two-year starter at guard and tackle who will be the line's foundation next season.

Even more important, Donkoh said that he has "full confidence" in Campbell and his offensive staff. Meanwhile, seven Iowa State offensive linemen are in the portal, so watch for that migration to begin.

