Penn State Adds 10 Freshmen From 2025 Recruiting Class to Roster
After welcoming three new signees to the program this week, Penn State updated its 2025 football roster to include the latest enrolles from its 2025 recruiting class. Ten new freshmen are part of the roster, including the highest-ranked player of the Nittany Lions' 2025 class.
Penn State's roster changes include the additions of transfers Trebor Pena (a former Syracuse receiver) and Amare Campbell (a former North Carolina linebacker). In addition, defensive end Daniel Jennings, initially committed to the 2026 recruiting class, completed his high school academic requirements early to join Penn State in time for the 2025 season.
Penn State's newest group of freshmen enrolles includes offensive lineman Malachi Goodman, the lone 5-star player in the class. One more player, running back Jabree Coleman of Imhotep Charter, will enroll later this summer after graduating.
The Penn State football roster now has 126 players, with two more (Jennings and Coleman) still to enroll and join the program. Here's a look at the 10 newest Nittany Lions added to the roster.
Defensive end Chaz Coleman
Coleman (6-4, 220 pounds) was a 4-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and captain at Warren G. Harding High in Ohio. He was the Trumbull County Player of the Year in 2024 after playing quarterback and defensive end. Coleman ran for 751 yards, threw for 749 and made 10 tackles for loss.
Receiver Jeff Exinor Jr.
A 3-star receiver at Baltimore's McDonogh School, Exinor caught 30 passes for 463 yards and six touchdowns as a senior captain. Exinor (6-1, 220) was the No. 6 prospect in Maryland, according to ESPN. He also was a four-time all-conference player in basketball.
Offensive Lineman Malachi Goodman
Goodman (6-6, 310) is the highest-ranked player in Penn State's 2025 class, a 5-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, and the nation's fifth-ranked offensive tackle. The Paramus (N.J.) Catholic graduate also was the 19th-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.
Defensive end Cortez Harris
The 6-3, 205-pound Harris played for Riverdale Baptist in Maryland, where he made 6.5 sacks in four games before an injury ended his senior season. Harris was a 3-star recruit in high school and chose Penn State over Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
Tight end Matt Henderson
Henderson (6-5, 215) is one of three tight ends in the 2025 class and joins Andrew Olesh and Brian Kortovich, both of whom enrolled in January. A 3-star prospect at Powhatan (Va.) High, Henderson was a two-year captain, a second-team all-state nominee and the team MVP last season. Henderson caught 48 passes for 748 yards last season and set multiple school receiving records.
Cornerback Joshua Johnson
A 6-2, 185-pound defensive back from Ohio, Johnson was a 3-star prospect who helped Ironton High to 50 wins over the past four seasons. Johnson made 51 tackles and two interceptions (returning one for a touchdown) as a senior.
Cornerback Jahmir Joseph
A 4-star recruit from St. Joseph Regional in New Jersey, Joseph was a consensus top-10 player in the state according to the major recruiting sites. Joseph (6-0, 180) made 12 interceptions during his high school career and was a team captain last season.
Offensive Lineman Brady O'Hara
A 6-6, 250-pound lineman from North Catholic near Pittsburgh, O'Hara was an all-conference tight end and defensive end as a senior. He led North Catholic with 36 tackles (six for losses) last season and made 11 catches for 145 yards. Penn State projects the 3-star prospect as an offensive lineman.
Linebacker Cam Smith
A 4-star prospect from Philadelphia's St. Joseph's Prep, Smith made 58 tackles and seven sacks as a senior to earn first-team all-City honors. Smith (6-0, 200) was a top-10 player in Pennsylvania who helped the Hawks to a 13-1 record and PIAA Class 6A title as a junior.
Cornerback Xxavier Thomas
A 4-star prospect from Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Thomas was a three-time all-conference player and team captain in 2024. Thomas (5-11, 175) made six interceptions last season, returning one for a touchdown. He also caught nine touchdown passes and returned kicks and punts.