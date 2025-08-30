Penn State Availability Report for Week 1 Game Vs. Nevada
Penn State released its Big Ten availability report ahead of its Week 1 game vs. the Nevada Wolf Pack, which includes one expected starter on defense. According to Penn State, sixth-year senior defensive tackle Zuriah Fisher is out for the Nittany Lions' opening game. Fisher missed last season with an injury and has not been seen during media viewing windows at practice recently.
Defensive line coach Deion Barnes said in early August that Fisher was dealing with something minor. Penn State coach James Franklin has said this offseason that he expects Fisher to be a significant player on the defense. He was expected to start opposite Dani Dennis-Sutton on the Nittany Lions' defensive line.
Cornerback Zion Tracy, the projected starting nickel back, is listed as questionable. Penn State also listed a fair number of players as "out," most of whom are reserves on the depth chart. The list includes defensive end Mason Robinson, who was expected to be part of the rotation with Fisher. Penn State already is missing defensive end Max Granville, who is out with a long-term injury.
Defensive tackle Kalib Artis, a redshirt junior vying for a spot in the rotation up front, is out for the game vs. Nevada. On offense receiver Peter Gonzalez, a promising redshirt freshman who missed last season with an injury, is out, as is true freshman quarterback Bekkam Kritza. Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Eagan Boyer is listed as out as well. Also out are defensive end Jordan Mayer, receiver Donte Nastasi, and offensive lineman Liam Horan.
Franklin said he expects transfer receiver Devonte Ross to make his Penn State debut after missing time due to an offseason injury. Ross likely will be on a limited snap count against the Wolf Pack.
Penn State opens the season ranked second in the AP Top 25, its highest preseason ranking since 1999. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 13-win season in which they reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.
