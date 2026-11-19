Penn State's Beaver Stadium renovation enters its final phase after the 2026 season, with one more major demolition project scheduled. After Penn State's final home game Saturday against Rutgers, Beaver Stadium's West lower bowl will be demolished and rebuilt, with completion scheduled for the 2027 season.

That marks Phase III of the three-year, $700 million Beaver Stadium renovation project that Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said this summer is on time and on budget. When completed, the stadium's new West side will feature a lower bowl outfitted with individual chairback seating instead of the traditional bleachers.

Penn State recently released a simulated time-lapse video of what the West side will look like once construction is completed. In a post on its its official Beaver Stadium account, Penn State said that the new chairback seats wll carry 10 inches of expanded depth over the bleacher seating.

Following the conclusion of football’s regular season, demolition of the west lower bowl will begin. Over the next several months, the west lower bowl will be upgraded from bench seating with 24" tread depth (leg room) to individual chairback seating with 34" tread depth. pic.twitter.com/paLHUfftzj — Beaver Stadium (@beaver_stadium) November 18, 2026

Penn State also has released new renderings recently of Beaver Stadium which include glimpses of the Marzano and Schuyler clubs that will populate the West side. Penn State is selling about 4,500 seats with access to these two clubs starting at $4,900 each, not including a one-time $10,000 per-account donation. For some long-time season-ticket holders, the pricing structure has generated sticker shock.

The clubs will provide two major new lounge spaces with included food and drink options, seating spaces and video walls. The Schuyler Club covers about 20,000 square feet of interior space, and the Marzano Club is 50,000 square feet with multiple bars and an outdoor terrace.

A digital rendering of the Schuyler Family Club, one of the new premium options that will be part of Penn State's Beaver Stadium when renovations are complete in 2027. | Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

When completed, the renovation will open 85,000 square feet of concourse space on Beaver Stadium's West side. That will include new restrooms, drink rails and standing-room spaces. In addition, Penn State said that the renovation will tie Beaver Stadium's sections together with a 360-degree main concourse around the entire venue.

Penn State has made premium seating options the centerpiece of the Beaver Stadium renovation. The athletic department says that it has sold out 30 loges on the West side, six of which will have access to the Marzano Club. Twenty-four loge boxes on the southwest side of the stadium will have access to the new Loge Box Bar & Lounge.

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Penn State also said it has sold out 18 new executive suites on the West side. Each suite has 16 seats, including 12 theater-style seats outside. Suite guests will access their locations through the new, 6,000 square-foot Lubert Family Welcome Center, for which trustee emeritus Ira Lubert acquired the naming rights with a $10 million donation.

What will Beaver Stadium's capacity be in 2027?

We’re in the home stretch of the Beaver Stadium project, with expected completion under one year away!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/tca4Biht88 — Beaver Stadium (@beaver_stadium) November 4, 2026

Penn State has yet to address an official capacity for Beaver Stadium, which currently is the nation's largest stadium with an estimated capacity of 109,000 for the 2026 season. The stadium's capacity will be reduced when the West lower bowl's bleacher seats are replaced with chairbacks but should remain at or above its former capacity of 106,572.

Penn State staged temporary bleachers on the East side of Beaver Stadium again this year, and those are likely to remain in the future. Penn State set a school attendance record of 114,419 against USC in the October White Out game.

"We have the largest season-ticket base in the country of over 94,000," Kraft said this past summer. "Our volume, in general, makes Penn State who Penn State is. So why would I limit the capacity and limit the ability for fans to come in and experience a college football game day at Happy Valley?

"And so I agree. A lot of people are shrinking the size, but I think that's because they have to. We don't have to. And what we're looking at is a strategic size. ... We will have options for everybody. There has been no choice [before], really, in Beaver Stadium. Now we're giving options for all fans to enjoy gameday at all varied levels of investment, and I think that's really important when you have the size and the base of [Penn State]."

Penn State concludes the 2026 home schedule Saturday against Rutgers. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

A rendering of Penn State's Beaver Stadium renovation, which is scheduled for completion in 2027. | Courtesy Penn State Athletics

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