The Penn State Week in Review

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State had a busy week that included the schedule release, the start of training camp, an important opt out and a major decision regarding fans.

Miss any Penn State news? We've got you linked.

All-American linebacker Micah Parsons said farewell, opting out of his junior season. He explained the decision in a letter to Penn State fans.

Penn State announced that, if there is a football season, fans will not be allowed to attend games at Beaver Stadium.

Training camp began Friday, four weeks before the proposed home-opener against Northwestern. Here's a primer.

Penn State's new Big Ten schedule included a new game against Illinois and back-to-back road games early.

Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said that a spring football season remains out of the discussion.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf recommended this week that scholastic and youth sports be pushed to at least Jan. 1, 2021. The recommendation does not affect Penn State but does impact thousands of high school athletes.

The preseason Amway Coaches Poll was released. Penn State debuted at No. 7.

In recruiting news, Penn State landed a quarterback for the 2022 recruiting class. And the Lions made the final-three cut for safety De'Jahn Warren of Lackawanna College.

Prior to camp opening, Penn State released its latest roster update. We took a look.

Linebacker Ellis Brooks want to start his own clothing line. Next year, if a national bill passes regarding name, image and likeness rights, he will.

