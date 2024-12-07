Penn State Football Availability Report: Who's Out for the Big Ten Title Game?
Penn State released a relatively favorable availability report Saturday for the Big Ten Championship Game, with no new players listed as "out" against the top-ranked Oregon Ducks.
The Nittany Lions once again will be without starting right tackle Anthony Donkoh, who sustained a "long-term" injury against Minnesota. However, receiver Trey Wallace, who did not play last week against Maryland, and cornerback Elliot Washington II are not listed on the report, meaning they are available for the game. Washington, who missed the past two games, practiced this week, and Penn State coach James Franklin said he was "confident" both would play. Linebacker DaKaari Nelson is the only player listed as questionable.
Of note: Penn State will test its depth at defensive tackle, as Alonzo Ford Jr., injured at Minnesota, and Kaleb Artis are out for the game. Franklin has said that freshmen Ty Blanding and Xavier Gilliam could get more play in the rotation behind Zane Durant, Dvon J-Thomas and Coziah Izzard.
Wallace's return is important for Penn State. He leads the wide receivers with 35 receptions for 579 yards and would give Penn State's offense another valve alongside tight end Tyler Warren. Receiver Julian Fleming, who played just one snap at Minnesota two weeks ago, is back as well.
Another position to watch is right tacke. Nolan Rucci will start his second consecutive game in place of Anthony Donkoh, who is out with a long-term injury. Rucci could get matched with Oregon's Matayo Uiagaleli, who leads the Big Ten with 10.5 sacks
"Rucci is in a starting role, and it’s not all new to him," Franklin said. "He’s got experience, he’s got confidence, we have confidence in him as well, so nothing will change in terms of what we’re doing."
Penn State continues to be without starters KJ Winston (safety) and Andrew Rappleyea (tight end), who have long-term injuries. Linebacker Keon Wylie, who began the season on the long-term injury list, remains out but has returned to practice. Defensive end Zuriah Fisher remains out along with running back Cam Wallace and receiver Kaden Saunders.
Here's a look at the full Big Ten availability report.
