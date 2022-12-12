Penn State on Sunday named safety Ji'Ayir Brown as its 2022 MVP, one of many awards the program announced at its annual banquet.

Brown, a third-team all-Big Ten selection, is a captain and two-year starter, leading a defense that leads the nation in pass breakups and ranks second in pass efficiency. He is among 10 Lions to earn all-Big Ten honors.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named defensive MVP, and freshman backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen shared the offensive MVP award.

Here are Penn State's 2022 award-winners, presented at the State College Quarterback Club's annual event:

Penn State running backs Nicholas Singleton (left) and Kaytron Allen shared offensive MVP honors at the team's annual banquet, sponsored by the State College Quarterback Club. Dan Rainville/USA Today Sports Network

Team MVP: Ji'Ayir Brown

Offensive MVP: Kaytron Allen, Nicholas Singleton

Defensive MVP: Joey Porter Jr.

Lions Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award: Sean Clifford, PJ Mustipher, Nick Tarburton

Quarterback Club Award: Sebastian Costantini, Alex Furmanek, Charlie Katshir, Grayson Kline, Jake Pinegar, Cody Romano, Jaden Seider, Marquis Wilson

Keystone Award: Abdul Carter, Kalen King, Juice Scruggs

Captain's Award: Ji'Ayir Brown, Sean Clifford, PJ Mustipher, Juice Scruggs, Chris Stoll, Jonathan Sutherland

Public Service Award: Dvon Ellies

Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Year: Jan Mahlert

Developmental Squad Defensive Players of the Year: Keon Wylie, Jake Wilson

Developmental Squad Offensive Players of the Year: Jim Fitzgerald, Jan Mahlert

Outstanding Run-On Award: Dominic DeLuca, Tank Smith

Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (Outstanding offensive lineman): Olu Fashanu

Reid Robinson Award (Outstanding defensive linemen): Adisa Isaac, Chop Robinson

Iron Lion (strength and conditioning award): Ji'Ayir Brown

Tim Shaw Thrive Award (Player who overcame adversity and inspired): Bryce Effner, PJ Mustipher

Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (Ultimate teammate): Brenton Strange, Curtis Jacobs

Ridge Riley Memorial Award (Core Values Award): Juice Scruggs, Jonathan Sutherland, Mitchell Tinsley

Highest GPA: Jan Mahlert

Nittany Lion Club Award (Senior with highest GPA): Barney Amor

John Bruno Memorial Award (Outstanding Special Teams): Malick Meiga

