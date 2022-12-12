Safety Ji'Ayir Brown Named Penn State's MVP
Penn State on Sunday named safety Ji'Ayir Brown as its 2022 MVP, one of many awards the program announced at its annual banquet.
Brown, a third-team all-Big Ten selection, is a captain and two-year starter, leading a defense that leads the nation in pass breakups and ranks second in pass efficiency. He is among 10 Lions to earn all-Big Ten honors.
Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named defensive MVP, and freshman backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen shared the offensive MVP award.
Here are Penn State's 2022 award-winners, presented at the State College Quarterback Club's annual event:
Team MVP: Ji'Ayir Brown
Offensive MVP: Kaytron Allen, Nicholas Singleton
Defensive MVP: Joey Porter Jr.
Lions Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award: Sean Clifford, PJ Mustipher, Nick Tarburton
Quarterback Club Award: Sebastian Costantini, Alex Furmanek, Charlie Katshir, Grayson Kline, Jake Pinegar, Cody Romano, Jaden Seider, Marquis Wilson
Keystone Award: Abdul Carter, Kalen King, Juice Scruggs
Captain's Award: Ji'Ayir Brown, Sean Clifford, PJ Mustipher, Juice Scruggs, Chris Stoll, Jonathan Sutherland
Public Service Award: Dvon Ellies
Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Year: Jan Mahlert
Developmental Squad Defensive Players of the Year: Keon Wylie, Jake Wilson
Developmental Squad Offensive Players of the Year: Jim Fitzgerald, Jan Mahlert
Outstanding Run-On Award: Dominic DeLuca, Tank Smith
Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (Outstanding offensive lineman): Olu Fashanu
Reid Robinson Award (Outstanding defensive linemen): Adisa Isaac, Chop Robinson
Iron Lion (strength and conditioning award): Ji'Ayir Brown
Tim Shaw Thrive Award (Player who overcame adversity and inspired): Bryce Effner, PJ Mustipher
Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (Ultimate teammate): Brenton Strange, Curtis Jacobs
Ridge Riley Memorial Award (Core Values Award): Juice Scruggs, Jonathan Sutherland, Mitchell Tinsley
Highest GPA: Jan Mahlert
Nittany Lion Club Award (Senior with highest GPA): Barney Amor
John Bruno Memorial Award (Outstanding Special Teams): Malick Meiga
