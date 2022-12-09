Two Penn State Cornerbacks Named All-Americans

Three Penn State players, including two cornerbacks, were named to the Walter Camp All-American Team, the nation's oldest college football All-America team.

Penn State cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and Kalen King were named to the second-team defense, making Penn State the only team with two defensive backs honored. Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu was named to the second-team offense.

The Walter Camp All-America Team, which began in 1889, was announced Thursday.

Penn State has recorded 184 All-America selections on teams recognized by the NCAA. The Lions have had All-Americans in 50 of the last 56 seasons. Penn State has had 17 All-Americans under head coach James Franklin.

Porter made 30 starts in his career, finishing as one of the finest cornerbacks in program history. He was Penn State's only first-team All-Big Ten selection. Porter recently announced that he will forgo the Rose Bowl and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He could become Penn State's first defensive back selected in the first round.

King was exceptional in his first season as a primary starter. The sophomore ranks second nationally with 18 pass breakups and made two interceptions. Pro Football Focus graded King second overall among Power 5 cornerbacks. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

Fashanu, who started eight games at left tackle this season, was among the nation's highest-rated linemen. He did not allow a sack on 299 pass-blocking snaps and did not commit a penalty in 542 offensive snaps. Fashanu, a second-team all-conference coaches selection, did not allow pressures in pass-protection snaps against Michigan or Ohio State.

Fashanu recently announced that he will return to Penn State in 2023.

No. 11 Penn State (10-2) will play No. 8 Utah (10-3) in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2. ESPN will televise.

