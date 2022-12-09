Penn State Records Highest Football Attendance Since 2008

Penn State delivered a big year for football ticket sales at Beaver Stadium, recording its highest home attendance under head coach James Franklin and its best figures since 2008.

The program announced a seven-game Beaver Stadium attendance total of 751,650 fans, the most since Franklin became head coach in 2014. Penn State averaged 107,379 fans per home game, the fifth-best average in program history and its best since the Big Ten championship season of 2008.

Penn State's attendance figures include tickets sold and distributed. Actual attendance at Beaver Stadium, particularly for weather-impacted games against Northwestern and Maryland and the home finale against Michigan State, were lower. Penn State does not release actual attendance.

"I want to thank the fans," Franklin said after the team's 35-16 win over Michigan State to close the regular season. "This is always a challenging week for us over Thanksgiving break. Obviously we're down 45,000 students. This is always a challenging weekend because of that, but we get unbelievable support.

"... It’s special. You know, even today, most programs in the country would die for the attendance that we get on this Thanksgiving weekend. So that was awesome."

Michigan led the nation in average attendance at 110,246 fans per game. Penn State was second, followed by Ohio State (104,663).

Before the season, Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft announced that the program had sold more than 92,000 season tickets. That includes more than 25,000 student season tickets.

Here is Penn State's announced attendance for each home game of the 2022 season:

Ohio 107,306

Central Michigan 106,624

Northwestern 105,524

Minnesota 109,813

Ohio State 108,433

Maryland 108,796

Michigan State 105,154

No. 11 Penn State (10-2) will face No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl in Jan. 2 in Pasadena. ESPN will televise.

