Penn State Returns to the College Football Playoff Rankings' Top 10

Penn State climbed three spots to No. 8 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings, its highest spot since 2019 and one that positions the team solidly for a New Year's 6 bowl.

The Lions' most likely destinations are the Cotton or Rose bowls, though upsets in Saturday's conference championship games could send them to the Citrus Bowl. The bowls will announce their selections Sunday, after the four-team field for the College Football Playoff is determined.

Penn State is No. 8 in the CFP rankings for the first time since the Week 3 release of 2019. The Lions defeated Michigan State 35-16 last week, punctuating a 10-2 regular season with a four-game win streak that sends the team to bowl season with a positive energy that bowls appreciate. It's one reason the Rose Bowl could choose to invite Penn State instead of Ohio State, which played in Pasadena last season.

Though it prefers to invite a conference's next-highest ranked team if its champion makes the playoff, the Rose Bowl gives itself some leeway. For example, Penn State is three spots behind No. 5 Ohio State, which would be within the defined "cluster" of teams eligible for invitation. The Rose Bowl could invite Penn State to avoid a return trip by Ohio State, which would qualify for the Orange Bowl as the highest-ranked team from the Big Ten or SEC.

The Lions also would go to the Rose Bowl if Ohio State joins Michigan in the playoff.

Penn State also is well positioned at No. 8 to receive a Cotton Bowl invitation as the highest-ranked at-large team. In that event, Ohio State would go to the Rose Bowl, and the Sugar and Orange bowls would invite Alabama/Tennessee as part of their contracts with the SEC.

Penn State's other possibility is the Citrus Bowl, which would require an upset by Purdue in the Big Ten title game or LSU in the SEC championship game. Because Alabama (No. 6) and Tennessee (No. 7) are ranked ahead of Penn State, the Orange Bowl is unlikely.

"I think it's still important to go to the biggest and the best games you possibly can in the postseason," Penn State coach James Franklin said after the win over Michigan State, "and whether that is the New Years six bowl game or whatever, there's still value in it."

Penn State seeks to play in its fourth New Year's 6 bowl game under Franklin and second in four years.

