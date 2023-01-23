Meet Marques Hagans, Penn State's New Receivers Coach

Penn State introduced Marques Hagans as its new wide receivers coach on Monday, adding another former Virginia legend to its staff.

Hagans arrives in State College after spending 12 seasons on the staff at Virginia, his alma mater, with three head coaches. He had been receivers coach since 2013 and served as the team's associate head coach in 2022.

Hagans will serve as Penn State's receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator, titles former receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield held for three seasons. Here's more about Marques Hagans, Penn State's new receivers coach.

Hagans Fits Penn State's Staff

Penn State coach James Franklin is always looking for players and coaches who "fit" his program. Hagans certainly does, having been highly regarded at Virginia. Upon taking over as Virginia's head coach in 2022, Tony Elliott not only retained Hagans but also made him associate head coach.

"We are excited to add Marques to our family," Franklin said in a statement. "He is a veteran coach, whose experiences playing both quarterback and wide receiver at the highest levels will bring tremendous value to our program. Marques has a proven track record of developing receivers throughout his career and has worked alongside many coaches I respect. Marques is a relationship-based leader, whose family values align with the culture of Penn State."

He's Leaving His 'Dream Come True' for Penn State

Hagans is one of Virginia's great players, throwing 4,877 yards as a quarterback in the early 2000s. After four NFL seasons, he returned to Virginia as a graduate assistant in 2010. Hagans spent 12 years on the Cavaliers' staff, the past 10 as receivers coach.

Charlottesville runs deep in Hagans, and he's the second Penn State staff member considered royalty at Virginia. Hagans spent four years on Virginia's staff with Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, who was a candidate for the head coaching position in 2022.

"It has been my most gratifying honor to coach at my alma mater, the University of Virginia, for the past twelve seasons," Hagans wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "UVA enriched my life to the highest degree as a student-athlete for four years, and it was humbling to have the opportunity to teach and inspire young men for more than a decade thereafter. Charlottesville is a special community. For me, UVA is a dream come true."

Hagans Has Coached Some of Virginia's Best Receivers

At Virginia, Hagans coaches 10 of the top 15 receivers in program history. That includes Olamide Zaccheaus, who caught a school-record 250 passes for 2,753 yards (No. 2 on Virginia's all-time list). Zaccheaus plays for the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2019, when Virginia played in the Orange Bowl, the Cavaliers had three of the ACC's top five receivers. No ACC team had more than one receiver with 70 catches or more that season. Meanwhile, Hagans mentored three: Joe Reed (77), Hasise Dubois (75) and Terrell Jana (74).

He Has NFL Experience

After playing quarterback at Virginia, Hagans went to the NFL as a wide receiver. The St. Louis Rams drafted Hagans in the fifth round of the 2006 draft and moved him to receiver. He spent three years with the Rams before signing with Kansas City in 2009.

Hagans, who finished the 2009 season with Washington, was released in 2010 after sustaining an off-season injury.

Hagans Has Deep Recruiting Ties to an Important Penn State Region

Hagans played at Hampton (Va.) High School, which sits in the center of a recruiting territory from which Penn State has mined many players. At Virginia, Hagans recruited southern Virginia, notably the Norfolk and Chesapeake regions, along with parts of North Carolina and Florida. He brings plenty of recruiting relationships and experience to his new role as Penn State's offensive recruiting coordinator.

He Arrives at a Critical Juncture for Penn State's Offense

The Lions return an impressive offensive infrastructure in 2023. They have among the best backfields and tight end rooms in the Big Ten, feature a franchise left tackle in Olu Fashanu, return three other starting linemen and are poised to debut 5-star quarterback Drew Allar.

The missing piece, perhaps, was receiver. Penn State lost its top two receivers in Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, doesn't really have a true No. 1 (though KeAndre Lambert-Smith wants to take that mantle) and yet received commitments from two portal receivers after Franklin let go of Stubblefield.

This represents an opportunity for both Penn State and Hagans. The Lions seek to develop a championship offense and believe receiver was a missing element. If Hagans helps bring that to fruition, perhaps he could return to Virginia as a candidate to become offensive coordinator or even head coach.

