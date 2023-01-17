Penn State added to a strong linebacker group Tuesday, when 4-start prospect Anthony Speca announced his commitment to the Lions' 2024 recruiting lass. Speca made the announcement on social media.

A junior at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Speca is the second player to commit to Penn State's 2024 class. He joins lineman Cooper Cousins, who announced his commitment in January 2022.

Speca is among the top-rated players in Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports. He holds a 4-star composite rating and is the No. 9 linebacker in Pennsylvania.

Speca, who recently attended a recruiting weekend at Penn State, has offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among many others. The 6-2, 220-pound linebacker helped Central Catholic to the WPIAL Class 6A championship game.

Speca's commitment builds on a strong group of linebackers that Penn State has recruited recently. Abdul Carter was an all-Big Ten player as a freshman, and James Franklin and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz consider the 2023 linebacker recruits to be potential early contributors.

Before the Rose Bowl, both Franklin and Diaz raved about linebackers Tony Rojas, Ta'Mere Robinson and Kaveion Keys.

"The good thing is we have flexibility with all three of those guys," Franklin said. "All three have really good tape. All three of them are really good students. I know they're excited about the opportunity of coming here, coming in and competing in what's going to be one of the better linebacker rooms in the country, especially the way we've been able to get Abdul to develop in his first year on campus.

"It's going to be a fun position to watch over the next year."

Added Diaz, "I think we signed three elite linebackers. Very pleased with that group."

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

Penn State's transfer portal strategy? Patience

Penn State makes staff change, lets go of receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield

Safety Keaton Ellis returns for 2023

Running back Keyvone Lee enters the transfer portal

For the next Big Ten commissioner, a lesson from Penn State

"I'm back," announces linebacker Curtis Jacobs

Defensive end Adisa Isaac returning in 2023

For Penn State, a new 'alignment' breeds playoff hopes

Calvin Lowry returns to Penn State as an analyst

In 2022, Penn State returned from its two-year detour

The most interesting stats of Penn State's 2022 season

Of his brother Sean, Liam Clifford says, "He's a Penn State legend"

The story behind the longest touchdown catch in Rose Bowl history

Penn State goes big at the Rose Bowl

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.