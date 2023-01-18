Former Florida State Receiver Transfers to Penn State

Penn State continued remaking its wide receiver room this week, winning a commitment from former Florida State receiver Malik McClain.

McClain became the second receiver this week to join Penn State's roster via the transfer portal. He has two seasons of eligibility. McClain announced his decision on social media

At Florida State, McClain (6-4, 200 pounds) caught 17 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns last season. Florida State named McClain its offensive newcomer of the year in 2021, when McClain caught 16 passes as a true freshman.

McClain entered the transfer portal in early January and received a flurry of interest. A former 4-star recruit who attended IMG Academy as a senior, McClain was a top-50 receiver nationally, according to 247Sports. Originally from Alabama, McClain was highly recruited out of high school. Penn State. Alabama and Texas A&M were among the schools that offered before McClain committed to Florida State.

McClain joined former Kent State receiver Dante Cephas this week in announcing their transfers to Penn State. The Lions have been looking to add experience to the position group after losing their top two receivers, Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, to the NFL draft.

The transfers also follow Penn State coach James Franklin's decision to let go of receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield after three seasons. In fact, Cephas made his decision public about an hour after Penn State announced the news regarding Stubblefield on Sunday night.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton draw early Heisman Trophy odds

Pennsylvania's top linebacker commits to Penn State's 2024 recruiting class

Penn State's transfer portal strategy? Patience

Penn State makes staff change, lets go of receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield

Safety Keaton Ellis returns for 2023

Running back Keyvone Lee enters the transfer portal

For the next Big Ten commissioner, a lesson from Penn State

"I'm back," announces linebacker Curtis Jacobs

Defensive end Adisa Isaac returning in 2023

For Penn State, a new 'alignment' breeds playoff hopes

Calvin Lowry returns to Penn State as an analyst

In 2022, Penn State returned from its two-year detour

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.