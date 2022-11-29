Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. Named First-Team All-Big Ten

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is a unanimous first-team all-Big Ten selection, leading a group of 10 Lions named all-conference on defense.

The Big Ten announced its all-conference defense and special teams honorees Tuesday, with Porter Jr. earning first-team honors from the coaches and media. The Big Ten will announce its players of the year and all-conference offensive team Wednesday.

Porter, a third-team selection in 2021, emerged as one of the nation's top cornerbacks along with teammate Kalen King. Opposing offenses completed just 42.3 percent of their passes when targeting Porter, who allowed just nine receptions on 26 targets in man coverage.

Porter broke up 11 passes, including six in the season-opener at Purdue, which targeted him more than any team this season. Over three years, Porter broke up 20 passes, made one interception, forced one fumble and recovered one.

Having missed two games because of appendicitis, Porter returned to play limited snaps in the Lions' 35-16 win over Michigan State. He is expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Porter was part of a Penn State defense that ranks first nationally in pass breakups and second in pass efficiency. The Lions also are seventh nationally in tackles for loss and red-zone defense and ninth in sacks and takeaways.

Freshman linebacker Abdul Carter, who leads the team in sacks and tackles for loss, was named to the second team and is a contender for Big Ten freshman of the year with teammate Nicholas Singleton. The running back, who recorded a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Rutgers, is a second-team kick returner.

Here are Penn State's all-conference defensive players:

Second Team

Linebacker Abdul Carter

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher

Third Team

Safety Ji'Ayir Brown

Defensive end Adisa Isaac

Cornerback Kalen King

Honorable Mention

Cornerback Johnny Dixon

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs

Defensive end Chop Robinson

Defensive end Nick Tarburton

And here are Penn State's special teams honorees:

Second Team

Kick returner Nicholas Singleton

Honorable Mention

Kicker Jake Pinegar

Punter Barney Amor

Penn State long-snapper Chris Stoll received the Big Ten sportsmanship award. Stoll is one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the nation's top long-snapper.

Up Next

Penn State (10-2) awaits its bowl destination, which will be announced Sunday.

