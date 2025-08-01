Penn State Football News: Nittany Lions Begin Training Camp, Offer Ticket Discount
Penn State offered a glimpse inside Day 1 of training camp this week, launched its new digital content service and released ticket discounts for two home games. Here's a look at this week's Penn State football news as the Aug. 30 opener vs. Nevada approaches.
Penn State announces football ticket discounts
Penn State has resurfaced its $30 ticket discount for two select home games this season. As part of a 30-days-until-the-season promotion, Penn State is offering $30 single-game tickets to the Aug. 30 opener vs. Nevada and the Nov. 22 home finale against Nebraska.
Single-game sales are soft for both games, not unusual for a non-conference opener which kicks off a four-game homestand and the home finale that kicks off Thanksgiving break. The all-in price is $45.26, including taxes and fees, notably the new Legacy Fund fee that Penn State announced earlier this year. Check out ticket availability here.
Penn State begins training camp
The Nittany Lions opened training camp July 30 ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 season. Penn State coach James Franklin has called this roster the best combination of personnel and coaching he has had in 12 seasons.
Penn State's video team compiled a glimpse at Day 1, which highlights some of the new Nittany Lions, including linebacker Amare Campbell and receiver Trevor Pena. Both players took the field for the first time with the program, having arrived in State College following spring drills.
Also, the offensive line has a new look. It's a group that wants to win the Joe Moore Award as the nation's top offensive line, something Penn State has not done yet. So the fit underscores its blue-collar approach.
Penn State's ROAR+ is live
Penn State went live recently with its ROAR+ digital subscription service, essentially a streaming site for Penn State sports. Penn State Athletics will produce the content on ROAR+ in partnership with Playfly, its media rightsholder.
ROAR+ has posted Brian Tripp's observations from training camp along with some interviews from Big Ten Football Media Days. Looking for more information about ROAR+? Check out this interview on the Stuff Somers Says podcast with Morgyn Seigfried, general manager of Playfly Max.
More preseason Nittany Lions to watch
Penn State's Cooper Cousins and Trebor Pena joined several teammates on preseason watch lists. Cousins is nominated for the Wuerffel Award, presented to the college football player who demonstrates leadership on the field and in the community. Penn State center Nick Dawkins won the award last season.
Cousins, a sophomore, likely will be Penn State's starting right guard. He is involved with Team IMPACT, an organization that connects kids with serious illnesses and disabilities to college sports programs. Cousins represented Penn State and Team IMPACT at the organization's 2025 Game Day Gala.
Pena was named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which honors the most versatile player in college football. The Syracuse transfer comes to Penn State after leading the ACC in receptions (84) last season and averaging 27 yards per attempt on kickoff returns.
Penn State led the nation with three preseason nominees for the Maxwell Award.
James Franklin on handling expectations
Penn State is among the preseason favorites to win the College Football Playoff, bringing an intense spotlight to the program. It was notable that, during Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas, most coaches were asked about their playoff proposals, the transfer portal, etc. But Franklin largely fielded questions about the expectations his team is confronting.
"It doesn't feel a whole lot different for me," Franklin said. "It doesn't feel a whole lot different for us there. I think there's obviously more conversation going on nationally. But you know, the expectations in our Lasch Football Building are always really high. The expectations on our campus and in our community, with our lettermen, with our fans, with our alumni, are really high. I think last year's a perfect example of that.
"You know, we finished essentially a drive away from the national championship game, and people were pissed. Didn't necessarily feel like the type of season that we had, and that comes with being the head football coach at Penn State or being a quarterback at Penn State. You knew that when you took the job."