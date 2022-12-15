How the Secondary Market Is Pricing Rose Bowl Tickets

Ticket prices to the Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah are beginning to fall on the secondary markets. For instance, the cheapest seats at SI Tickets are 25 percent lower than they were a week ago.

SI Tickets has tickets starting at $150 to the Jan. 2 Rose Bowl, which marks the first meeting between Penn State and Utah. Prices certainly fluctuate, but the cheapest tickets as of Dec. 8 were $200.

Standard prices at Ticketmaster, which runs the Rose Bowl public sale, start at $165 plus fees.

Utah has made more tickets available to its fans selling out its initial allotment. Penn State has not announced the status of its Rose Bowl ticket sales.

No. 11 Penn State (10-2) will wear its road whites for the game. No. 8 Utah, as the higher-ranked team, will wear red.

Utah is a 2-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook, for one of the postseason's most anticipated games outside the College Football Playoffs. And both teams seem to be entering the game at nearly full strength, with a comparable set of players missing.

Penn State will be without All-America cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and leading receiver Parker Washington, who have declared for the NFL Draft. Washington missed the season's last two games with an injury.

Likewise, Utah will be without All-America cornerback Clark Phillips III and tight end Dalton Kincaid, its top pass-catcher. Kincaid made 70 receptions, the most among FBS tight ends.

Penn State is playing in its fifth Rose Bowl and first since the 2016 season.

"We truly appreciate the opportunity," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "Obviously the history and the tradition of the Rose Bowl speaks for itself. We had a phenomenal experience last time we were involved. Our players and staff could not be more excited about making the trip again.

"Obviously [we've] got a ton of respect for the University of Utah, their history, their tradition, and coach [Kyle Whittingham] has done a phenomenal job there. I was able to watch their [win over USC in the Pac-12 title game], and what a great game for college football. They played so well and really played well all season long."

The Rose Bowl is scheduled for a 5:10 p.m. EST kickoff Jan. 2. ESPN will televise.

