Penn State Vs. Rutgers Prediction: Another Shutout?

Penn State's James Franklin pursues career win No. 100 in his 12 seasons as a head coach when the Nittany Lions visit Rutgers on Saturday. But the real question is whether Penn State will record consecutive shutouts for the first time under Franklin.

Will it happen? To the prediction.

No. 11 Penn State (8-2) vs. Rutgers (4-6)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

3:30 p.m. ET Saturday Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J.

SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network

fuboTV (start your free trial) Spread: Penn State is a 19-point favorite per SI Sportsbook

Penn State is a 19-point favorite per SI Sportsbook Series History: Penn State leads 30-2

Penn State leads 30-2 Last Meeting: Penn State 28-0 in 2021

Penn State 28-0 in 2021 Streaks: Penn State has won 15 straight over Rutgers and is 8-0 in Big Ten play

The Story Line

One fascinating number of this game is 45. That's the over/under according to SI Sportsbook and underscores a few significant questions: Can Rutgers score even 10 points? And can Penn State record consecutive shutouts for the first time since 1996?

This game represents a huge matchup advantage for the Lions. Their defense has been exceptional against the more marginal Big Ten offenses, holding Northwestern. Minnesota, Indiana and Maryland to a combined average of 9.5 points.

Penn State defeated Maryland 30-0 last week for its first shutout this season. The last time Penn State recorded consecutive shutouts was 1996 (49-0 over Northern Illinois and 41-0 over Temple).

Rutgers, meanwhile, fields an offense incapable of challenging the Lions. The Knights rank 114th or worse nationally in four trademark offensive categories (scoring, total, passing, completion rate) and have lost six of their last seven games. They have pluck, especially on defense, but need to make significant upgrades on offense. Remember that Penn State shut out Rutgers 28-0 in last year's Flu Game.

Franklin and Manny Diaz likely could pitch the shutout if they want. But Penn State doesn't need style points and will benefit more from playing young talent. So look for Rutgers to get on the board late and avoid the shutout.

Penn State Players to Watch

Nicholas Singleton: The running back is nearing 1,000-yard territory and inching closer to Saquon Barkley's freshman rushing record. Singleton has rushed for 801 yards in 10 games. Barkley rushed for 1,076 as a freshman in 2015, though he missed two games.

Abdul Carter: Another freshman making a huge impact, Carter quickly has become one of Penn State's leading defensive players. He ranks second in tackles (44) and sacks (3.5) and has forced a team-high two fumbles. "He's got acceleration and burst and aggression like not too many people on the planet, let alone on our team," Franklin said.

Ji'Ayir Brown: One of seven Lions from New Jersey, the safety is winding down a brilliant two-year starting career. Brown's career arc took him from Trenton to Lackawanna College to Penn State. Next stop: the NFL.

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton has rushed for 801 yards and 10 touchdowns in his freshman season. Matthew O'Haren/USA Today Sports

Rutgers Players to Watch

Kyle Monangai: The running back went for 162 yards against Michigan State last week, setting Rutgers' Big Ten rushing record. Prior to that, the sophomore's best rushing day was 77 yards vs. Illinois last season.

Gavin Wimsatt: The quarterback might have turned a corner against Michigan State, completing 20 of 34 passes for a career-high 234 yards. He has started the past three games for Rutgers.

Adam Korsak: Franklin spent a while this week discussing Rutgers' starting punter since 2018. "He is a difference-maker and a problem from Melbourne, Australia," Franklin said.

The Prediction

Penn State's defense has allowed one touchdown over the last seven quarters, a reserve-time score by Indiana. Perhaps Rutgers carves one out against a defense that likely will be substituting deep into its travel roster by the fourth quarter.

Here's the best-case scenario for Penn State: Sean Clifford, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen manufacture enough early scoring to get Drew Allar and Co. most of the second half. Then the Lions preserve their healthy bodies for the regular-season finale against Michigan State.

Penn State 34, Rutgers 6

