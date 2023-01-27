State of Penn State: The Tight Ends

For Penn State tight end Theo Johnson, the season began slowly. He missed the first two games with an injury, returned to the lineup in Week 3 and made his first start in Week 5 against Northwestern.

That experience made Johnson hungrier for both the season's second half and next year.

"I think really a big thing was the second half of the season, when I really started feeling like 100-percent healthy," Johnson said at the Rose Bowl. "I feel like early on I wasn't at 100 percent, but I think it kind of showed in my play when I really started to feel like myself again. So I'm just hoping I can kind of keep that going and make sure I stay healthy this offseason."

A revived Johnson caught four touchdown passes, two against Michigan State, and set a tone for next year. Johnson was part of a three-player rotation at tight end that Penn State employed creatively across the offense.

The group combined for 66 catches, 13 for touchdowns, and helped turn the T-formation into one of the Lions' most successful plays. Penn State led the Big Ten, and ranked second in the Power 5, in touchdown catches among tight ends during the regular season.

Now, as Johnson said, Penn State looks to keep that going in 2023. As part of our State of Penn State series, we explore how the tight end room can get even better next season.

Who's Back

Junior Theo Johnson

Junior Tyler Warren

Redshirt Soph. Khalil Dinkins

Redshirt Fr. Jerry Cross

Who's Arriving

Freshman Mega Barnwell

Freshman Joey Schlaffer

Freshman Andrew Rappleyea

Who's Gone

Brenton Strange (NFL Draft)

The Situation

Strange, Johnson and Warren were a revelation, combining to catch 12 touchdown passes. They worked seam routes, caught deep balls and blocked in a variety of run formations for Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who really hadn't used tight ends to this extent in his career, took advantage of their skillsets quite effectively.

Though Strange is gone, Penn State's tight end room is fertile with talent. Johnson and Warren are potential NFL picks, and Dinkins played in nine games as a redshirt freshman. He'll likely assume a larger role with Strange gone.

The Questions

Penn State added three tight ends in the 2023 recruiting class, two of whom are on campus, so could they step into early roles? Schlaffer, Barnwell and Rappleyea all are 4-star prospects. Schlaffer caught 28 career touchdown passes in high school.

Further, one has options. At 6-6, 250 pounds, Barnwell might grow into a lineman. On Signing Day, coach James Franklin said Barnwell possesses "position flexibility."

"He's the tallest guy in this class," Franklin said of Barnwell. "We do think he could play defensive end, we do think he could play defensive tackle. We think he can play tight end, for sure. I think there's also a chance he could play on the offensive line."

By the Numbers

16.4: Team-leading yards-per-catch average for Johnson

28: Yards for Dinkins on his first career catch, which went for a TD against Ohio

30: Percentage of Warren's catches that went for touchdowns (3 of 10)

31: Career starts by Strange, who declared for the 2023 NFL Draft

2,493: Career receiving yards for Schlaffer at Exeter Township High, a Berks County record

