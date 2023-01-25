State of Penn State: The Running Backs

After three straight seasons without a 1,000-yard rusher (though 2020 gets a pass), Penn State nearly had two in 2022. Nicholas Singleton (1,061 yards) and Kaytron Allen (867) formed the team's most complementary backfield duo — featuring two backs with at least 850 rushing — of the last 60 years.

That both were freshmen illustrated their impact even further. Singleton was named the Big Ten freshman of the year, Allen joined him on several freshman All-America teams, and the duo completely reshaped the position room at Penn State.

The program that began spring drills with five scholarship running backs ended the season with three. And then Keyvone Lee, who started the season's first two games, entered the transfer portal in early January. Penn State's astonishing transformation at running back underscored how quickly young talent can assert itself.

In the second installment of our State of Penn State series, we assess how the Lions are catching their breath at running back.

Part 1: Do the Lions need to find another quarterback for 2023?

Who's Here

Sophomore Nicholas Singleton

Sophomore Kaytron Allen

Redshirt sophomore Tyler Holzworth

Redshirt senior Tank Smith

Who's Arriving

Cam Wallace

London Montgomery

Who's Gone

Keyvone Lee

Devyn Ford

The Situation

Pause to reflect that, since the end of the 2022 season, four Penn State running backs have left the program. Little wonder that position coach Ja'Juan Seider tells his players, "I'm recruiting your replacement. And you're going to help me do it."

Seider raved about Singleton and Allen before they took their first snaps in September. The duo combined for more than 2,000 all-purpose yards and drove the T-formation backfield that produced a 70-percent success rate and showed up on the Jacksonville Jaguars' playsheet in the playoffs.



For the encore, Singleton said he wants to develop Allen's vision, and Allen wants to showcase the game-breaking skills of Singleton. They were comfortable, even agreeable, to the position switch last season, largely because Seider convinced them of its benefits. Don't run yourself ragged as freshmen, Seider said. You have long careers; save some carries for the future.

The Questions

Since Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders left, Penn State hasn't given a running back more than 170 carries in a season. No single back really seized the position, injuries intervened, and Seider and James Franklin just like spreading carries. They also like to have a third back ready. So who's that?

London Montgomery rushed for 2,356 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior at Scranton Prep in 2021. Franklin thought Montgomery might have rushed for 3,000 yards last season, but the back missed his senior year with a knee injury. Franklin considers Montgomery an under-the-radar prospect whom he's unlikely to rush into the lineup.

As a result, Wallace, a late commit to the 2022 recruiting class, could earn some rotation time. Wallace is fast (he was a Georgia state runner-up in the 200 meters) and might be a changeup even from Singleton.

Still, the Lions might turn to the transfer portal when it reopens this spring, if only to identify a trustworthy third back. Because, as Seider has said, you can't have enough.

By the Numbers

6: Combined number of 100-yard games for Singleton and Allen

6.8: Singleton's yards-per-carry average (second in the Big Ten)

7: Carries of 40+ yards for Singleton (T-8 nationally)

10: Games in which Singleton and Allen combined for at least 150 yards rushing

1,928: Combined rushing total for Singleton and Allen

