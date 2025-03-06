Penn State Football: Two Nittany Lions Spotlighted in SI's NFL Mock Draft
Penn State's Abdul Carter visited Cleveland this week, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, as he begins the post-combine tour of potenital NFL destinations. Carter's top-30 visit to the Browns, who have the No. 2 overall pick, suggests that the defensive end will get a meticulous look from the top of the NFL Draft's first round.
But where will Carter ultimately land? That's where the mock draft exercise brings some focus. Sports Illustrated has been mocking the 2025 NFL Draft for months. The latest effort projects two former Nittany Lions in the top half of the draft.
The most recent On SI NFL Mock Draft projects Carter going fifth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars and tight end Tyler Warren at No. 14 overall to the Indianapolis Colts. The picks certainly are fluid, as Carter and Warren are the draft's best players at their positions. But here's how the On SI publishers see the draft shaking out for Carter and Warren, at least this week.
On Abdul Carter: "The Jaguars hired an offensive mind in new coach Liam Coen, and their first pick under his new regime is the best player in the draft. The Eagles demonstrated that you can’t have enough pass rushers, and the Jags are now among the elite with this pick," wrote John Shipley, publisher of Jacksonville Jaguars On SI.
On Tyler Warren: "The Colts have a massive hole at tight end. In 2024, 25 individual tight ends around the NFL had more yardage than the entire Colts’ unit. Plus, Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are both set to hit free agency. With those two veterans heading out the door, Warren gives Anthony Richardson a dynamic playmaker at tight end to grow with," wrote Jake Arthur, publisher of Indianapolis Colts On SI.
Carter, the Big Ten defensive player of the year, has made clear that he expects to be the No. 1 overall pick of the draft. A shoulder injury that prevented him from working out at the NFL Scouting Combine, and a foot injury diagnosed at the combine, have not dimmed that view.
"I feel like it’s very realistic [to be drafted No. 1]," Carter said during his media session at the combine. "I feel like I’m the best player in the country, and the best player should be selected No. 1."
If he shares a similar confidence, Warren doesn't express it publicly. However, the Big Ten tight end of the year certainly believes that many teams will value his versatility.
"I think I can do a lot of different things, so whatever the offense needs from week to week and what they want my role to be is what, 'I'll do that," Warren told reporters at the combine. "And that might change from game to game. I think I’m a guy that can do a lot of different things."
Neither Carter nor Warren worked out at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, setting the stage for a unique reunion at Penn State's Pro Day on March 28. Both players, along with multiple former teammates, are scheduled to work out for NFL personnel at Holuba Hall.