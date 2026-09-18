Penn State Football vs. Buffalo Predictions: Top Picks for the Nittany Lions in Week 3

Penn State's friendly non-conference schedule ends Saturday, when the No. 14 Nittany Lions host Buffalo at Beaver Stadium. The storylines for Penn State-Buffalo center primarily on getting a lead, getting the starters off the field and getting out of the stadium without injuries.

The team might be more nervous about playing in front of Penn State's 1986 national-championship team, which is holding a 40th reunion at the game. Everybody get a selfie with honorary captain D.J. Dozier, John Shaffer and Shane Conlan.

In the meantime, here are our picks and predictions for Saturday's Penn State-Buffalo game, which kicks off at noon ET at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State-Buffalo score and game prediction

Penn State Nittany Lions receiver Chase Sowell celebrates a touchdown against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chase Fisher:

Will Horstman: Coming in at No. 118 in the ESPN SP+ model, Buffalo is the lowest-ranked team on Penn State’s schedule. The Nittany Lions should cruise to an easy win to close out their non-conference schedule, and I’d expect them to have a performance similar to its Week 1 rout of Marshall instead of the slow start against Temple. Penn State 52, Buffalo 6

Mark Wogenrich: Buffalo has allowed 590 passing yards in two games vs. Albany and FIU, so Penn State QB Rocco Becht should have a world of opportunity. But offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser wants his run game to find its footing, so he'll lean hard on Carson Hansen, James Peoples and (maybe?) Quinton Martin Jr. Longer possessions, fewer points, but still a comfortable win. Penn State 42, Buffalo 7

Who is the game MVP?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) runs with he ball during the fourth quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Fisher:

Will Horstman: Quarterback Rocco Becht is having a very productive start to his lone season at Penn State, and he should continue that this weekend. If the Nittany Lions take care of business in the first half, Becht should have multiple touchdown passes and rest for much of the second half.

Mark Wogenrich: Running back Carson Hansen wasn't thrilled with his first two games, and neither was Mouser about the way he called them. Hansen capped his 2025 season at Iowa State with five straight 100-yard games. He gets his first at Penn State on Saturday.

Which player has a breakout game?

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Zay Robinson (2) reacts after making a catch during the third quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Fisher:

Will Horstman: Receiver Zay Robinson was on the field for just six offensive snaps against Temple, but he still made three catches for 34 yards. As one of the main backups at receiver, Robinson should see an extended amount of playing time if the game goes as expected. This would allow Robinson the chance for more production, which would draw more buzz for the young receiver.

Mark Wogenrich: Penn State made just three sacks in the first two games, with defensive end Yvan Kemajou getting one. He's the line's top pass-rusher now with Max Granville out and will put Buffalo's passing game under duress for two sacks and at least two more hurries.

What's something unexpected we'll see Saturday?

Chase Fisher:

Will Horstman: Penn State’s defense contains Buffalo receiver Chance Morrow to under 50 yards. Campbell referred to Morrow as an “elite talent.” Morrow has powered the Bulls’ offense through two games, hauling in 18 passes for 218 yards and all five Buffalo touchdowns. After Morrow, it’s a sizable drop in production among Buffalo pass catchers. As such, Penn State’s defense will likely put the majority of its attention on Morrow, which would hinder his ability to generate yardage.

Mark Wogenrich: A special teams touchdown. Zay Robinson has tested the waters in breaking a punt return this season and ranks fifth in the Big Ten in average yards per attempt (12.6). Wouldn't be surprised if he hits a big one.

What will Penn State fans be talking about Sunday?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Fisher:

Will Horstman: Can Becht continue his hot start in Big Ten play? Through two games, Becht has a passing efficiency rating of 227.51, which ranks fourth in FBS. He should be able to keep up his hot start to the season during the game against Buffalo. But with conference play starting next week, it remains to be seen how well Becht performs in Big Ten action.

Mark Wogenrich: That they still aren't sure what to make of the 2026 Nittany Lions. The non-conference schedule wasn't meant to generate real exterior insight into the team's progress. It was designed to generate three wins and playing time across the roster. The real season begins next Saturday against Wisconsin.

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