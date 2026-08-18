Penn State Football Wants to Run a Quick Offense, With Caveats, This Season

Penn State’s offense went through significant change this offseason under new head coach Matt Campbell. He brought offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser with him from Iowa State to implement a pro-style scheme for the Nittany Lions.

Now, as Mouser prepares his unit during training camp, he offered insight into the tempo he sees his offense running this upcoming season. While Mouser highlighted multiple tempo strategies, he seems to want to push the pace of play.

“We want to go quick,” Mouser said after Monday’s practice. “We're a no-huddle operation, but at the same time, we want to run an NFL [offense]. We have a lot of checks, a lot of kills, and the way that we practice, I think, allows us to do that.”

‘We're going to try to go quick’

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser answers questions during football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mouser, who was Iowa State’s offensive coordinator the past two seasons, said this offense will look "pretty different" than those he ran with the Cyclones. He believes Penn State can run a multi-tempo and multi-personnel offense. That means the Nittany Lions could huddle, use the quarterback’s wristband or go with the no-huddle approach.

Earlier this year, Mouser said his scheme is a “spread-pro offense” that looks for “explosive plays in the pass game and on the ground.” The scheme will feature the “most trusted” players no matter the position. Mouser’s offense is influenced by Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and Colts tight ends coach Tom Manning, with whom he speaks often.

“[The Rams] got into 13 personnel [with three tight ends] a lot last year, which was awesome to see, and to be able to talk through some of that stuff [was great],” Mouser said in February. “But those are guys [Manning and Scheelhaase], we're always asking questions to and trying to ask for help.”

So that could be where Mouser sees the potential of a multi-tempo and multi-personnel offense at Penn State. While certain formations and situations would call for Mouser using a quick tempo, Campbell does have a say in the Nittany Lions’ tempo.

“We're going to try to go quick, but at the same time, Campbell is old-school,” Mouser said. “He wants us to win the time of possession, he wants us to play great defense and take care of it, so that's always going to be something that we lean into.”

It’s noteworthy that Iowa State ranked fourth or better in the Big 12 in time of possession in five of the last six seasons. And the Cyclones led the conference in 2022 and 2020.

Why Penn State can play fast

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht looks to throw a pass on the run during spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Nittany Lions opt to move quickly and throw the ball, they have the ability to use either 11 or 12 personnel sets. Tight ends Ben Brahmer and Andrew Rappleyea are both capable of being starters, so expect Mouser to employ both at the same time often this season.

At receiver, Chase Sowell, Brett Eskildsen and Koby Howard are the projected starters of a room that intrigues Campbell. If that trio can help the Nittany Lions shed the negative narrative that surrounded the receivers in recent years due to lack of production, they could assist with playing at a faster pace.

But if Penn State wants to slow the offensive pace and focus on winning the time-of-possession battle, it’ll have running back Carson Hansen, who rushed for 952 yards at Iowa State last season. Quinton Martin Jr. and James Peoples have drawn buzz this offseason, and Cam Wallace is making noise in the room as well.

At the head of the offense is Rocco Becht, who’s the most experienced quarterback in college football. With three years of starting experience with Campbell and Mouser, Becht could be trusted in whichever tempo Penn State wants to use.

“There's a fine line between a fast three-and-out [that] hurts everybody, and we're going to try not to do that,” Mouser said. “We want to win the time of possession and run the football and we can do that fast and can do that slow.”

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hanson (21) participates in a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.