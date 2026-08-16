Penn State Football Week in Review: Training Camp Confidential

Penn State is nearing the midpoint of training camp, during which the program has made strides and lingered over unresolved issues. The Nittany Lions got into Beaver Stadium for theirfirst scrimmage of camp and now are deep into the contact portion of drills.

We've learned a lot about the Nittany Lions along their way to the Sept. 5 opener against Marshall at Beaver Stadium. With a Sunday to catch our breath, here's a look at some of the top Penn State stories that you might have missed this week.

A glimpse into the future

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Peyton Falzone (14) goes through a throwing drill at practice at Holuba Hall. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

Head coach Matt Campbell already is making decisions that impact the team beyond 2026. Penn State began Week 2 of training camp with freshman quarterback Peyton Falzone taking reps at tight end. Campbell said that Falzone made some impressive catches during his first two days at the position but remains a work in progress.

It's a major move for Falzone, who signed with Penn State in December before the team hired Campbell. Falzone spent long weekends last year driving 14 hours roundtrip to Ohio to train with quarterbacks coach Brad Maendler, who called Falzone the most athletic player he has coached.

Campbell and quarterbacks coach Jake Waters also are impressed with Falzone's athleticism, enough to give him a look at tight end. Falzone (6-5, 215) has the size to play the position. Now, it's a matter of convincing him it's the right move for him professionally.

"I give him a lot of credit, because he did what was best for the team and wanted to make that move right now," Campbell said. "Obviously we left the quarterback piece open, but I think what’s best for him and best for the football team right now was his ability to see maybe what he can do [at tight end]."

'I honestly didn't believe it'

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell answers a question during a press conference at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of Penn State's most interesting offseason stories took place in Campbell's office. Upon arriving at Penn State, Campbell immediately found that the head coach's office in the Lasch Football Building was too big for him. Meanwhile, the team didn't have enough meeting space.

So Campbell addressed both issues by having the size of his office reduced. He had a wall put up in the office, lowering the square footage while creating a multi-purpose space for meetings and film-watching. The special teams use now use that new room.

"It's awesome," Penn State special teams coordinator Justin Lustig said. "What a great message it sends to the players. It's humility No. 1, and then selfishly, it's the importance of special teams, and that's so critical for these guys."

Kicker Ryan Barker, who was named to the preseason watch list for the Lou Groza Award, said that new space has raised expectations among the special teams.

"He’s always going to be a players' first coach, and I've seen it over and over during the past seven months," Barker said. "He will do anything to make us successful, and we are at the core of who he's trying to make better. It's an awesome feeling knowing the level of investment that he has in us, and it's awesome knowing that he has our backs no matter what."

A former Buckeye makes a statement

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples runs through a drill during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State doesn't play Ohio State during the regular season, but a former Buckeye now on the Nittany Lions' roster says he expects to face his old team after that.

"I have the same [expectations] as the other team over there," Penn State running back James Peoples said. "I think there’s no reason this team is not going to make it into the postseason. I have full faith that we are."

It was an entertaining comment from Peoples, who spent two seasons with the Buckeyes. He even brought some TTUN (That Team Up North) energy that Ohio State reserves for Michigan. Peoples has been making strides in the new Penn State backfield, particularly in a receiving capacity.

Campbell pursued Peoples out of the transfer portal for his explosive play ability. If Peoples can generate those in Penn State's offense, he might get his wish.

More good Penn State reads

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser answers questions during football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Campbell imported many parts from his Iowa State offense to Penn State, but coordinator Taylor Mouser said the output will look "pretty different" this year.

There were some surprises during the first 10 days of training camp, both positive and negative.

What's the situation at quarterback? The room is lighter without Falzone, but stronger at the top.

The offensive line might be a work in progress through the non-conference schedule

Consistency is always a major motivating term for coaches. Several Nittany Lions were reminded of that during camp.

We caught a few glimpses inside practice. Here are roundups from the first, second and third open practices.

On point or overreacton?

"He has played at an extremely high level."



Drew Allar's preseason debut impressed the NFL Live panel 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z4j2eZlFUy — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 14, 2026

In his NFL preseason debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Drew Allar looked either like a brand new quarterback unburdened by Penn State or a rookie who threw the ball pretty well August. How did you grade Allar's first game?

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