Penn State seems like one of the Big Ten’s hottest teams after its 42-14 demolition of Minnesota on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. It’s been quite the turnaround since the bye week.

The Nittany Lions’ 27-point win was their largest of the Big Ten slate. And it was also the first time backups, including quarterback Alex Manske, played since Week 3 against Buffalo.

With not much to criticize, we looked into the winners and losers of Penn State’s impressive victory over Minnesota, starting with a player who has ignited the offense in recent weeks.

Stock up: Running back Carson Hansen

CARSON HANSEN TAKES IT 46 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🤯 @PennStateFball



Watch on FS1 pic.twitter.com/HkP95TZ4x1 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 15, 2026

Penn State coach Matt Campbell said that Hansen was poised for a “really powerful night” Saturday against the Gophers. Hansen was on pace to shatter his career high in rushing yards until leaving the game in the final minute of the first half due to an injury.

He had posted 126 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, just 26 yards off his personal-high 152 against BYU last season. The senior has been everything Penn State could’ve hoped for since the bye week.

Hansen has combined for 341 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries (7.93 yards per carry) in his last three games. On Saturday, he extended his touchdown streak to six games, while also recording his longest rush of the season (46 yards).

Hansen has been noticeably more explosive since Purdue. In the first four games of conference play, Nittany Lions running backs didn’t have a single rush over 10 yards. Hansen had three carries of 20+ yards against Minnesota. Penn State needs more of that in the last two weeks of the season, barring his injury being season-ending.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, Campbell said postgame that he didn’t believe Hansen’s injury was significant.

Stock up: Penn State’s offensive line

Throw it up to your 6’7 TE in the redzone! Touchdown. Someone has been saying to do this for awhile pic.twitter.com/Yavxcbm268 — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) November 15, 2026

Quarterback Rocco Becht had all day to throw on most of his dropbacks against Minnesota. Literally.

Just look at his first touchdown pass to tight end Ben Brahmer. Becht had four seconds and seemingly went through all his progressions on the right side of the field before firing the ball into the end zone. Still, no Golden Gopher was even close to disrupting the quarterback. That happened on several occasions.

In general, Penn State’s pass protection has been solid in 2026. It’s certainly been better than the run blocking. However, that’s where the Nittany Lions have shown major improvement recently.

And on Saturday, that looked like a strength. The offensive line opened up multiple big holes for its running backs against Minnesota.

Most notably, on his 34-yard run on the Nittany Lions’ first drive, Hansen went right up the gut of the Golden Gophers’ defense after right tackle Anthony Donkoh and tight end Gabe Burkle cleared the middle. Penn State’s offensive line has been more technical and physical over its past three games.

Stock up: Penn State’s pass rush, defensive line

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Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Alexander McPherson (33) celebrates a sack vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Penn State’s run game hitting its stride, the team’s biggest issue remained its lack of pass rush. The Nittany Lions took a big step in the right direction against Minnesota.

They combined for three sacks, two quarterback hurries and five of the defense’s eight tackles for loss, a season-high in Big Ten play. It was a better night not just for the pass rush but for the defensive line in general.

Defensive end Alex McPherson led the group, registering his first sack of the season. The sophomore, who received a season-high Pro Football Focus grade of 73.7, has steadily earned more playing time and has been one of the hidden gems on this year’s Nittany Lions team.

“I think that group continues to play really good football, and Alex is certainly a big piece of that,” Campbell said Saturday night. “It was a great sack tonight [for McPherson]. I think he's been really disruptive. He's had some great pass rushes, and it was great for him to be able to get home. But I think Alex continues to play great football.”

Stock up: Linebacker Cam Smith

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Cam Smith (26) reacts following a tackle against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell recently described Smith as the backup to star outside linebacker Tony Rojas. On Saturday, Smith played a larger role than that, making a season-high eight tackles as the Nittany Lions played more three-linebacker sets against Minnesota.

Smith, who played in his third game since returning from an injury, provides much-needed depth to a linebacker group thinned by injuries. Sophomore Alex Tatsch sustained a season-ending injury in early October, which forced Penn State into a three-linebacker rotation (Rojas, Ebel, Cael Brezina).

Now with Smith and former safety Marcus Neal Jr. taking snaps at linebacker, that position group is generating depth.

Stock down: Penn State’s third-quarter defense

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the sideline against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the weekend, Penn State had been outscored 42-9 in the third quarters of Big Ten games. That number jumped to 56-16 after Minnesota outscored the Nittany Lions 14-7 in Saturday’s third quarter. Campbell called his team’s third-quarter struggles “a real problem” earlier in the week.

While Penn State’s coach didn’t address it postgame, he could not have been pleased by the repeat performance. After the offense started the second half with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to take a 35-0 lead, the Nittany Lions defense that was so dominant in the first two quarters lost focus.

Penn State surrendered three passes of 15+ yards, including a 58-yard completion, in the third quarter. Minnesota had no problem marching up and down the field in its first two drives out of the half.

Brezina said last week that he felt like the team had found a solution to fix its third-quarter issues. Now it looks like the Nittany Lions will need to get back to the drawing board before facing Rutgers this weekend.

Up next

Penn State hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Senior Day at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

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