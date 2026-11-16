The Duke's Mayo Bowl has the opportunity of the decade. Could the bowl pit the Penn State football team against James Franklin and the 12 former Nittany Lions on his roster at Virginia Tech?

It's the most tantalizing option of Penn State's Week 12 bowl projections, now that the Nittany Lions officially have become bowl eligible. Penn State (6-4) secured Matt Campbell a postseason game with a commanding 42-14 win over Minnesota last Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

With regular-season games remaining against Rutgers and Maryland, the Nittany Lions have a 78.7-percent chance to reach 8-4, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index. And with a five-game win streak, they would be a compelling target for a bowl destination. Here are some of the top Penn State bowl projections this week, starting with this gem.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Virginia Tech Hokies head coach James Franklin looks on during the first half against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When: Dec. 26

Where: Charlotte, N.C.

Opponent: ACC

He's back? The Duke's Mayo Bowl should be lobbying as hard as possible to put together Penn State vs. Virginia Tech in their game the day after Christmas.

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams and the future of bowl games retreating, games like this will become their Fountain of Youth: Sideshow undercards that unleash engagement opportunities for sponsors.

There would be plenty of rich pre-game content to mine, and a high national curiosity factor for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC. Athlon Sports in on board, projecting Penn State vs. Virginia Tech in the Mayo Bowl in his most recent set of bowl projections.

Alas, Virginia Tech has a lot of work ahead to make a Mayo Bowl case. Franklin's Hokies fell to 6-4 with a 40-22 home loss to Stanford last Saturday. Virginia Tech visits Miami and hosts Viriginia to conclude the regular season, so sadly, 8-4 is likely off the table.

Which is why Penn State's projections for the Mayo Bowl include different ACC opponents. On3's Brett McMurphy has the Nittany Lions playing SMU, while ESPN's Kyle Bonagura (Clemson) and Mark Schlabach (North Carolina) go in different ACC directions. We've noted before that a Penn State-Clemson Pinstripe Bowl rematch is unlikely at another bowl game a year later.

Music City Bowl

Iowa Hawkeyes players hold up the championship trophy after beating the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2022 Music City Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When: Dec. 30

Where: Nashville

Opponent: SEC

By winning out against Rutgers and Maryland to finish 8-4, the Nittany Lions would position themselves for an array of Big Ten-affiliated bowls below the Citrus. This is among the better options.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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Penn State has never been to the Music City Bowl, played at the Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium, and Nashville is a desirable destination. The game also gets some post-Christmas buffering, unlike the Mayo Bowl, giving fans more reasons to get there.

College Football News likes Penn State in the Music City Bowl, projecting Missouri as the opponent. Scott Dochterman of The Athletic has Penn State playing South Carolina in Nashville.

ReliaQuest Bowl

A general view of Raymond James Stadium before the ReliaQuest Bowl between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Vanderbilt Commodores. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When: Dec. 31

Where: Tampa, Florida

Opponent: SEC

CBS Sports' Brad Crawford has the highest Penn State bowl projection, placing the Nittany Lions in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Ole Miss. Penn State needs to be 8-4 to make this game, but the pick has some intrigue.

Penn State hasn't played in Tampa since the 2022 game, and Iowa's unlikely to go back, having beaten Vanderbilt there last year. Wisconsin and Illinois also have been to the ReliaQuest since Penn State's last visit.

Meanwhile, Penn State's athletic administration can point to the thousands of fans who wandered through Seattle's Pike Place Market eating chowder before the Washington game as evidence of their continued travel power. The bowl might be more interested in Ohio State, though, which hasn't played in Tampa since 2002.

Cactus Bowl

A general view of action between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes at Mountain America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When: Dec. 26

Where: Tempe, Arizona

Opponent: Big 12

Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer projects Penn State in the Cactus Bowl against UCF of the Big 12. This is one of the Big Ten's western bowl games, which makes Penn State an unlikely conference representative, considering the date and location. The game is at Mountain America Stadium, home of the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Next up for the Nittany Lions

Penn State hosts Rutgers on Saturday for Senior Day at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

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