Penn State Week 11 Bowl Projections: Handicapping the Nittany Lions' Postseason

Penn State improved its bowl possibilities last Saturday with a 28-25 win over the Washington Huskies. The victory not only drew the Nittany Lions one win from bowl eligibility but also opened some more possibilities for better games against stronger opponents.

Last week's bowl projections included some far-flung games in Myrtle Beach and Dallas. Penn State's Week 11 bowl projections, however, look a little different. Here's the latest on Penn State's postseason opportunities.

Music City Bowl

The Hawkeyes celebrate their 2022 win in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When: Dec. 30

Where: Nashville

Opponent: SEC

On3's Brett McMurphy upgraded the Nittany Lions to the Dec. 30 Music City Bowl after their win over the Huskies. McMurphy projects Penn State playing South Carolina of the SEC. So does Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.

This would be a solid game against a good opponent for Penn State, which hasn't played in the Nashville bowl game. It also seems predicated on the Nittany Lions' winning out, starting with their game Saturday against Minnesota.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

When: Dec. 26

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Opponent: ACC

The day after Christmas will be stuffed with bowl games, considering it's a Saturday. The ESPN networks have five alone, including the popularly branded Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura both project Penn State to this game as a first-time participant. Their matchups are different but intriguing. Schlabach has Penn State playing Duke, coached by former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. Bonaguara has Penn State playing a Pinstripe Bowl rematch with Clemson, which seems unlikely.

Cactus Bowl

Love watching our reigning Cactus Bowl champions! #rowtheboat 🛶 pic.twitter.com/dHz1ObWL8G — Cactus Bowl (@thecactusbowl) November 1, 2026

When: Dec. 26

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Where: Tempe, Arizona

Opponent: Big 12

Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer is sending the Nittany Lions to Tempe to face West Virginia on Dec. 26th. However, we suspect Penn State would attempt to negotiate a deal for a game closer to the East Coast.

Penn State fans traveled well to the team's last two Fiesta Bowl appearances, though one was a playoff game and the other was Saquon Barkley's farewell. Christmas in the desert sounds lovely but probably wouldn't support a strong ticket-buying experience among Penn State fans.

First Responder Bowl

Happy National First Responders Day! Today is our favorite day of the year (Other than game day)! Thank you to all of our brave first responders who are always on the front lines to serve and protect our communities. You are true Everyday Heroes!#EverydayHeroes | #SFRB | #First pic.twitter.com/KIko8tW71r — First Responder Bowl (@FRBowl) October 28, 2026

When: Jan. 2

Where: Dallas

Opponent: Group of 6 or ACC

College Football News has Penn State playing North Texas in this Jan. 2 game in Dallas. The Nittany Lions last played in this game after the 2011 season, when it was called the TicketCity Bowl.

Penn State would be an at-large team for this bowl game and likely needs to be 7-5 to be a candidate. Dallas is a solid bowl destination, though.

Fenway Bowl

See you out there! 🎟️



Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/UqRUmxTC5Z pic.twitter.com/RFpsqPy937 — Wasabi Fenway Bowl (@FenwayBowl) October 29, 2026

When: Dec. 26

Where: Boston

Opponent: American Athletic Conference

Here's a new one. CBS Sports projects Penn State playing East Carolina of the AAC at Fenway Park. The Nittany Lions played at Yankee Stadium last year, so why not add another AL East venue to the list?

Penn State would be an at-large team to this game, which normally connects ACC and AAC teams. Again, consider this a possibility of Penn State finishes 7-5.

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