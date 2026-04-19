Penn State's Matt Campbell Has Begun Launching the 2027 Recruiting Fireworks

Penn State began spring football practice without a 2027 recruiting class. That wasn't abnormal, considering that Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell and his staff spent the winter assembling their first roster and installing their culture. Campbell even acknowledged in March that Penn State was a bit behind on its 2027 recruiting plan.

But spring practice set the table for Penn State's 2027 class to begin coming together, which it has with impressive speed. Campbell has received 11 commitments since spring drills began, including three over the weekend that lifted Penn State's class into the national top 10 and announced the head coach's recruiting promise on the national stage.

Penn State's 2027 class moved up to No. 6 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, following a pair of Sunday commitments. First, 3-star offensive lineman Jon Sassic became the second player from WPIAL power Pittsburgh Central Catholic to commit to Penn State's 2027 class.

Later Sunday, Penn State received a commitment from 4-star cornerback Kei'Shjuan Telfair of Ohio, who immediately became the highest-ranked player in the class. Telfair is a top-100 player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the nation's 12th-ranked cornerback.

Telfair, who plays at Euclid High near Cleveland, also is the fourth-ranked player in Ohio. Here's a look at Telfair in action with a one-handed interception from 2024.

Telfair chose Penn State from an offer sheet that included Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, among many others. He made an unofficial visit to State College during spring drills and has scheduled an official visit for June.

Penn State's promising early recruits

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Kei’Shjuan Telfair has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’0 165 CB from Euclid, OH chose the Nittany Lions over Miami and Clemson



“We Are”⁰https://t.co/I6XBoTxlUP pic.twitter.com/pa74o27WtN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 19, 2026

Telfair's commitment represented the next phase for a Penn State class that Campbell has built from new and familiar recruiting territories. Ohio is a common recruiting destination for Penn State, and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith (Telfair's primary contact) has been the headline recruiter for this class so far.

Four of Penn State's 11 commits are projected to play cornerback, as Smith refuels a position he has coached for 14 years. Campbell also relied on Smith's recruiting relationships while he and the new staff members began recruiting on Penn State's behalf.

"It's character-driven," Smith said of Campbell's recruiting strategy. "It's something that Penn State's culture has been built on forever. Way back to [former head coaches] Rip Engle and Joe Paterno, we're going to recruit a certain kind of kid that fits us."

Campbell also has recruited players with whom he was familiar before taking the Penn State job. For instance, tight end Cooper Terwilliger is a 4-star prospect from South Dakota, outside the traditional Penn State recruiting footprint.

But Campbell had offered Terwilliger while coaching at Iowa State and re-offered the 6-5 tight end upon taking the Penn State job. Terwilliger chose Penn State over Notre Dame, Indiana, Michigan, Alabama and Nebraska.

Campbell also had offered 4-star Iowa receiver Landon Blum while at Iowa State. Blum plays for Woodbine High's 8-man football team and made 60 receptions for more than 1,000 yards last season.

Blum also had a strong offer sheet that included Iowa State, Iowa, Ole Miss, Duke and Auburn but chose Penn State in part because of his recruiting relationship with Campbell. Similarly, 3-star linebacker Blake Betton, the No. 4 player in Minnesota, received an offer from Campbell at Iowa State nearly a year ago but committed to Campbell at Penn State.

What's next for Penn State recruiting?

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell waves to the crowd during a Big Ten wrestling match against Nebraska. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Campbell's first full class is far from complete. Penn State continues to target 4-star Pittsburgh-area receiver Khalil Taylor, who was among the players who decommitted from the Nittany Lions' recruiting class after James Franklin was fired. Taylor is a prized receiving prospect, ranking 13th at the position nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Penn State also looks to sign at least one quarterback to the 2027 class. Two of its top targets are 4-star prospect Will Menci from Chandler, Arizona, and 4-star quarterback Peter Bourque from Massachusetts. Both are ranked in the top 10 nationally, according to 247Sports.

Campbell has promised to recruit with the same ethos at Penn State that he applied for a decade at Iowa State. Even with the "elite" resources promised by Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft, Campbell remains a fit-based recruiter.

"The financial aspect I think is certainly unique," Campbell said. "One of the great things that we have here is the sacrifice that Pat and his team have made to be competitive at the highest level to give yourself a chance to build the best team. Now, I think sometimes in college football we can get lost on the financial piece of it. Do I think it's important? Absolutely. But I think the reality is that cannot be priority No. 1.

"I want young men that want to be here at Penn State and want to win championships at Penn State. It has to start there."

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