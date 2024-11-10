Penn State Plays a Nearly Perfect First Half, Opening Huge Lead on Washington
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State football fans wanted Tyler Warren in the red zone last week against Ohio State. Well, they certainly got him in the first half Saturday night against Washington.
Warren scored a pair of 3rd-and-goal touchdowns from the Wildcat, as No. 6 Penn State took a 28-0 lead over the Huskies in the annual White Out at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions demonstrated no Ohio State hangover, scoring touchdowns on its first three possessions for the first time this season. Every touchdown came in the red zone, and quarterback Drew Allar didn't take the snap on any of them.
Penn State dominated the first half, outgaining Washington 264-71, going 7-for-7 on third down and allowing just 12 rushing yards. Defensive end Abdul Carter had his rush legs, recording two tackles for loss, and safety Jaylen Reed made his third interception of the season.
Here's the first-half recap from Beaver Stadium.
Penn State goes no-huddle to cap a superb first half
The Nittany Lions ran a sharp two-minute offense, emphasis on run, to close the first half with touchdowns on all four of their possessions. Penn State scored three of those touchdowns on 3rd-and-goal, including Drew Allar's 8-yard touchdown pass Julian Fleming. Running back Kaytron Allen looked particularly lively on a 17-yard gain during which he darted inside and outside a block to gain the red zone.
There, Allar finally threw a Big Ten touchdown pass to a receiver for the first time. Fleming's touchdown pass also marked his first receiving score since October 2022, when he was with Ohio State.
Tyler Warren goes in for two touchdowns
Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki evidently heard the questions ("Where's Warren?") about the Nittany Lions' four-and-out red-zone possession in a 20-13 los to Ohio State. So he called Warren's number twice from the Wildcat against the Huskies. Warren scored on both snaps, going over the top on the first and through on the second.
A week late perhaps. But anyway, Warren also did his leaping thing under the lights again. On the first touchdown, Warren jumped over Washington's front for his second prime-time touchdown leap of the season. Warren scored on a similar play against Illinois, leaving a sea of white at Beaver Stadium to wonder where that play was against Ohio State.
Penn State's offense opens assertively
After the meek finish against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions needed to imprint on this game quickly. They did that with a nine-play, 72-yard touchdown drive that backup quarterback Beau Pribula capped with an 8-yard scoring run. A better red-zone result than last week against the Buckeyes.
Penn State got into its tempo offense behind an animated Nicholas Singleton, who carried four times for 31 yards. It also benefited from a targeting penalty against Washington safety Thaddeus Dixon, who was ejected for lifting his head against Penn State receiver Omari Evans, who went to the sideline injury tent after the play. He returned to the game later in the first quarter.
Dixon's ejection is significant for Washington's defense. He leads the Huskies with eight pass breakups and has one interception.
Jaylen Reed gets another interception
Penn State safety Jaylen Reed continues frustrating opposing quarterbacks. In the second quarter, Reed intercepted a flustered Will Howard, setting up the Nittany Lions' offense in good field position. The interception was Reed's third in four games, and the post-play interaction was just as entertaining.
Reed, who was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after pick-6s against Wisconsin (his) and Ohio State (Zion Tracy's) calmly flipped the ball to an official before running into coach James Franklin's arms.
