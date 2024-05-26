Penn State Recruiting Profile: Lineman Donnie Harbour Is a 'Road-Grader'
Sixteen players from Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class got a head start during spring drills, but the group isn’t fully on campus. Nine more Nittany Lions arrive this summer, including some of the class’ more intriguing prospects. We’re introducing the rest of Penn State’s incoming recruiting class. Up next: One of two players from the same Wisconsin high school.
Donnie Harbour
- Position: Offensive line
- Height/weight: 6-3/315
- High school: Catholic Memorial (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)
Meet Donnie Harbour: A three-time, first-team all-state selection, Harbour is among six offensive linemen in Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class. He played on both sides of the ball in high school and is projected as an interior lineman in college. Harbour helped Catholic Memorial to a perfect 14-0 season and a state title his sophomore year. Penn State occasionally recruits players from the same school and in the same class but rarely two from Wisconsin. Harbour joins high school teammate Corey Smith in State College. Harbour was a 3-star prospect, ranking sixth in Wisconsin and 41st nationally as an interior lineman, according to 247Sports.
Quotable: “Donnie is a three-year starter and has done a tremendous job in the classroom,” Catholic Memorial coach Bill Young said. “He had a dominant sophomore season and moved inside as a junior, becoming a road-grader. Our strength has been running behind him. He’s a great kid with great feet and athleticism. He loves the game and his teammates. He is very reliable, and we’re excited to see him playing in the Big Ten.”
