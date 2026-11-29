COLLEGE PARK, Maryland | Kicker Ryan Barker started preparing for a potential game-winning field goal when Penn State cut Maryland’s lead to 26-24 with 4:52 left in Saturday’s game at SECU Stadium.

He took practice kicks on the sideline as Terrapins fans chirped at him. The Nittany Lions got the ball back and drove into Maryland’s territory, setting up Barker for a field-goal attempt at the 13-yard line. Standing around midfield on the sideline, he didn’t talk to Penn State coach Matt Campbell or special teams coordinator Justin Lustig before taking the field.

“Being able to handle it completely by myself is something that is really nice to do because it teaches a lot about who you are,” Barker said. “To kind of go through that mental preparation was awesome when I needed it.”

Maryland put a picture of Barker’s face on the video board above the goal posts to try to distract him. It didn’t matter because Barker drilled the 31-yard field goal with two seconds left, and the videoboard quickly switched back to a “Terps” graphic.

Barker’s field goal clinched Penn State’s dramatic 27-26 win over Maryland, in which the Nittany Lions rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit. The redshirt junior holds himself to a high standard and gave a harsh self-assessment earlier last week but he stayed positive in his head as he kicked the game-winner.

“I'm just telling myself, ‘Who do you want to be?’ and ‘You're meant for this. You can do it,’” Barker said. “That was kind of what it was today, just a lot of positive self-talk with all the mental adversity and individual adversity I faced this season. It was really cool to be able to put myself through that and unconditionally believe in myself.”

Ending a ‘subpar’ regular season on a high note

Nittany Lion kicker Ryan Barker’s winning field goal vs. Maryland. Penn State wins, 27-36 after trailing 23-3 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/LOTdp0AGBu — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) November 29, 2026

During a post-practice media session in State College last Tuesday, Barker was asked to review his season. He called it “subpar” because he didn’t feel he was “able to execute a fair amount of times.” Prior to facing Maryland, Barker made 12 of 16 field goals this season, a 75-percent success rate that was the lowest of his career..

Barker hadn’t kicked a field goal since Penn State’s game against Purdue on Oct. 31, when he went 1-for-3 on kicks in a 31-17 win. After having to wait nearly a month for his next opportunity, Barker made both of his field-goal attempts against Maryland, including the game-winner.

“I think collectively I've been able to kind of put it together at the end,” Barker said. “But obviously, you want to make every kick, so that's the expectation for myself when I step out into the field, and I'm glad that I was able to do it today for my team.”

Barker set the Penn State record for a single-season field-goal percentage last year. He made 18 of 19 field goals (94.7 percent) in 2025, including a 3-for-3 performance in the Pinstripe Bowl win over Clemson. His only miss was blocked during the FIU game in September.

With four misses this season, three from 40+ yards, Barker was not pleased with himself.

“I think I set such an internal bar for myself that was super high based off of last season, and it's super hard to replicate that,” Barker said. “I think it just came down to putting too much pressure on myself.”

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Barker overcame that Saturday against Maryland. As soon as he made it, he ran back to Penn State’s sideline, where many teammates embraced him to celebrate.

“Every kick is the same, but when it's a game-winner, it's obviously a little bit [amplified],” Barker said. “I'm just glad to have won the game and to have played a role in it.”

‘A valuable piece to Penn State football’

Barker said last week that he plans to return to Penn State for his final year of eligibility in 2027. There’s no place Barker would rather play, so he doesn’t want to “cut the dream short.” It’s not an official decision because he hasn’t talked to Campbell about it yet.

“I'm waiting for that conversation, but I hope that I left a good last impression on him,” Barker joked Saturday night.

While the return isn’t finalized, it seems Campbell also wants Barker back. Campbell told reporters in State College that Barker is a "valuable piece to Penn State football” and has “a chance to be a great senior in the program.”

Campbell also doesn’t think it’s fair to say Barker had a “subpar” season but loves the kicker’s high expectations for himself.

“I really appreciate that about him because I think there's a high-end standard for who he wants to be, and really what he's shown to be for Penn State football,” Campbell said Wednesday. “Not only this year, but in its past as well.”

Barker’s career field-goal percentage of 85.5 percent is the best in Penn State history. He’s on pace to convert 100 percent of his extra points this season, which would be the 12th time a kicker has done that in program history. He’s 40-for-40 this season with a bowl game upcoming.

Barker, a former walk-on who was the first Division I football player from Kennett (Pa.) High School, has been Penn State’s starting kicker since replacing Sander Sahaydak early in the 2024 season. He made 83.3 percent of his kicks as a redshirt freshman, including his first game-winning field goal in an overtime win against USC in Los Angeles on Oct. 12, 2024.

Barker said kicking the game-winner against Maryland brought back memories of defeating the Trojans the same way. It was almost from the same distance, as the USC kick was just five yards longer at 36 yards.

A main difference was Barker didn’t think about how he’d celebrate before making the field goal at Maryland. He said that was “freshman cockiness” at USC. But when Barker saw the kick go through the uprights, he hit a celebration he learned while watching soccer growing up.

“I just kind of stone-faced at the sideline,” Barker said. “That's kind of like the away fans stealing the victory in stoppage time, like the 90th minute. I grew up with that every week, so it was pretty cool to kind of feel like the villain, again.”

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